Facundo González confessed an infidelity about his sentimental relationship with the model Paloma Fiuza, during an interview for the program You are in all. The Argentine “warrior” assured that the day his romance with the Brazilian finally ended was the worst day of his life in love.

The famous statements were given in the sequence The EET hashtag: My worst day, where he had no qualms about answering about his past. “Yes (breaking up with Paloma), it was hard, but I’m not so much about crying, I cry for more sentimental things. (That was your worst day?) Yes too ”, he commented.

The 32-year-old influencer also revealed that his worst day during his childhood was the day he was expelled from school for doing a dangerous prank. “I took a plastic jar that we had in the laboratory, I filled it with something inside so that it lit with a lot of papers that were special to light, I rolled it down the hall and set fire,” he said. “I wanted to do it as a joke, but everything went wrong,” he said.

In order to Facundo GonzalezAnother of his worst days was when the ‘Court of This is War’ suspended him from reality. “There were so many suspensions, I am used to suffering, I am like Argentina or Peru in the World Cup that we arrived with the fair and we suffered. Although a year has passed since they no longer suspended me, I was already 19, I am the record for EEG suspensions ”, he said with a laugh.

