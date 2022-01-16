Facundo Gonzalez, who returned to his native Argentina a couple of weeks ago to spend the Christmas holidays with his family, celebrated his 33rd birthday in Costa Rica today, January 15. The popular gaucho is vacationing on Costa Rican beaches in the company of friends.

Facundo González celebrates his birthday with sensual photography

Regarding this, the former member of This is war took the opportunity to share photos of his summer trip. In the postcards that he posted on his official Instagram profile, the young model was shown posing in front of a cabin and wearing a bathing suit.

“33… The age of Christ. My favorite number. My birthday! ”, Said the description of the postcard of the ex-partner of Paloma Fiuza.

Facundo González receives his birthday in Costa Rica. Photo: Facundo González/Instagram

Friends of Facundo González congratulate him

On the birthday of the young influencer, the birthday greetings of his colleagues from This is war were not long in coming. Characters like Johanna San Miguel, Hugo García, Elías Montavo and Said Palao used their social networks to extend a tender message to their set partner.

YOU CAN SEE: Facundo González will not be in the EEG final due to injury

“Happy birthday, little brother. Keep having an amazing time. So that they respect!”, commented Hugo García in González’s latest publication.

Similarly, Maju Mantilla joined the birthday greetings and wrote in the commented post: “Happy birthday, Facu. Beautiful day”.

Likewise, figures such as Austin Palao, Nicola Porcella and Macarena Gastaldo dedicated warm words to the Argentine.

Meanwhile, the “Selfie Girl” Rosángela Espinoza chose to greet the Argentine model by posting a compilation of the tiktoks they recorded together. “Today is not just any day, my pretty Facuuu’s birthday,” read the text of his video.