Facundo González is a participant and finalist in the recent season of “El gran show” and, although he is currently linked to Gisela Valcárcel, he previously starred in a romance with Paloma Fiuza on the reality show “Esto es guerra”. How did his love story end and why is he now related to the popular “Señito”?

The Argentinian facundo gonzalez He debuted in Peru as part of the “Chicos Dorados” in 2014 and, after an ampay with Millet Figueroa, the model entered “Esto es guerra” in the summer of 2015.

It was precisely on said reality show that he met Paloma Fiuza, the popular former member of Porto Seguro and Exporto Brasil, with whom he would later have a love affair.

What happened between Facundo González and Paloma Fiuza?

In November 2016 and after speculation in the entertainment world, Facundo González and Paloma Fiuza they finally confirmed to be in love. The Argentine-Brazilian couple began a romance that lasted approximately three years, despite brief separations.

Paloma Fiuza and Facundo González had a love relationship for three years. Photo: Latina

To the sadness of the followers of Facundo and Paloma, they ended their romance in 2018, because they both had different future projects.

“She, like every woman, said that she wanted to start a family, that I would love it too, but maybe not now. Perhaps if I were the same age as her or she was the same age we would have gone hand in hand together, ”explained Facundo González, referring to the six-year difference that Paloma Fiuza has.

Facundo González and Gisela Valcárcel flirting?

After his break with the model Alexa Morisawa in mid-2022, Facundo González was not romantically linked to another person. However, his entry into the new season of “The big show” it changed everything.

During the broadcast of the program, Facundo González gave the host Gisela Valcárcel roses, then a teddy bear and even recreated the popular scene from “Titanic” with the ‘Señito’.

Facundo González and Gisela Valcárcel in “The great show”. Photo: Capture America TV

As a joke, the Argentine also addressed Ethel Pozo, daughter of Gisela Valcárcel: “(Ethel), I can have your stepfather tomorrow.”

Despite the criticism that facundo gonzalez received on social networks, Gisela Valcárcel followed the current and said that it would be best to say “daughter” to Ethel Pozo up front. “Suddenly she doesn’t have to call him ‘stepdaughter.’ Say ‘daughter’ up front,” she pointed out.

Another sign of complicity between the two figures from “El gran show” was during the Argentina vs. Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

On that occasion, Gisela shared through her stories on Instagram Facundo’s celebration of a goal from her team and how it ended with a kiss on the cheek for the driver.

However, to date, the celebrities have not hinted at an official relationship, beyond the jokes and flirtations as part of the live program.

What does Ethel Pozo think of Facundo González and Gisela?

The host of “América hoy” was present in the semifinal of “El gran show” along with her companions. For this reason, she witnessed “flirting” between her mother, Gisela Valcárcel, and Facundo González after they went up to a platform together as a challenge for the program.

With an uncomfortable face due to the ‘flirting’, Ethel Pozo questioned her mother for her actions: “Why did she want to enter?” After that, Ethel asked Santiago Suárez to help her mother get off her because he “is her friend.”