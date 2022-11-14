Facundo Gonzalez He was one of the few who did not have a scandal on him before he entered “The Great Show”. However, during the last galas, the member of “EEG” drew attention to his flirtations with Gisela Valcárcel, to whom Magaly Medina advised: “Find yourself a gallant at your height.” Despite that, the ‘Guacho’ assured that everything is real and “flows”.

How did Facundo González arrive in Peru?

In November 2014, Mauricio Diez Canseco, always in the media, presented his “Golden Boys of Argentina”a group of dancers who had Tilsa Lozano as godmother.

Facundo González, Francisco Delgado, Rodrigo Valle, Julio Muñiz and William paraded through all the programs. However, the novelty did not last long and several of them returned to their country, with the exception of ‘Guacho’, who was sheltered kissing Milett Figueroa, a fact that helped him to be presented as the new pull of “This is war” in 2015 , a program in which he still remains.

Now, when talking about the flirtations between Gisela Valcárcel and Facundo González in “El gran show”, Rodrigo González recalled that the reality boy, before coming to Peru, would have had an affair with the singer Ricardo Fort, known as ‘El chocolatero’ , who died on November 25, 2013 of cardiac arrest, after suffering a hemorrhage in the stomach.

Facundo and Gisela: what is their age difference?

Facundo González was born on January 15, 1990 and to date he is 32 years old.

In turn, Gisela Valcárcel was born on January 26, 1963 and is 59 years old.

Between the reality boy and the host of “The Great Show” there is a difference of 27 years.

However, this was not an impediment for Facundo González to give Gisela Valcárcel, first, roses, and then a huge teddy bear. While Ethel Pozo’s mother was encouraged to recreate one of the most romantic scenes from the movie “Titanic” as if they were Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet).

Facundo González: Ethel Pozo’s stepfather?

The ‘Guacho’ Facundo González did not waste the opportunity to tease Ethel Well during his time on the program “In this kitchen I rule”, when saying:

“(Ethel), I can your stepfather tomorrow” causing nervous laughter from Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter.

Gisela Valcárcel: What did you do with the gifts from Facundo González?

In her Instagram stories, Gisela Valcárcel took Armando Tafurgeneral producer of “El gran show”, to his dressing room to show how he covered the teddy bear that Facundo González gave him. “The bear is here. There leave it. Your flower is here”.

Did Milena Zárate warn Gisela for flirting with Facundo González?

The Colombian Milena Zárate entered “El gran show”, in the seventh gala, and did not hesitate to give her opinion on Facundo González and her progress with Gisela Valcárcel.