Milett Figueroa is experiencing a good stage in the workplace thanks to her participation in the reality show ‘Dancing 2023′. However, the media exposure of the show caused many parts of the actress’s private life to come to light, for example, the brief romance she had with Facundo González. She denied that this had happened, but the ‘warrior’ denied her. What happened? Find out in the following note.

What did Facundo González say about Milett Figueroa?

Facundo Gonzalez and Milett Figueroa They were ‘protected’ together on Thursday, December 11, 2014, shortly after the Argentine arrived in Peru for the first time as a member of ‘The golden boys of Rústica’. The cameras caught them kissing. However, when the singer was also on the program ‘THE M’ He denied having had a relationship with an Argentine boy.

“Milett has denied that he had anything with an Argentinian,” the ‘More Shows’ reporter told Facundo González. The reality boy laughed and decided to take the matter as a joke.

“No, it’s okay, I haven’t spoken to Milett in a long time and, well, if she said that… I don’t know, nothing happens. No, it’s okay if she said that she wasn’t with an Argentinian,” Facundo pointed out.

The model stated that he did have outings with Figueroa and, although the romance was brief, it did exist. “Everyone denies me, I’m going to go (to see her in Argentina)“said the popular reality boy.

What was the question from the Argentine driver that made Milett Figueroa uncomfortable?

Milett Figueroa He was in the Argentine show ‘LAM’. Angel de Brito He asked the model what she thinks about being compared to her ex-partner. Marcelo Tinelli, Guillermina Valdes. “Comparisons are hateful and I don’t think she likes them doing that,” said the popular ‘Milechi’. However, surprisingly, she asked him if she was intimate with the host of ‘Bailando 2023’.

After hearing this, Milett Figueroa She was surprised and immediately pointed. “No, not at all, it has not been my goal to come here,” was the forceful response from the actress.

What did Milett Figueroa respond to criticism from Magaly Medina?

Milett Figueroa He was on the Argentine program ‘LAM’ Angel de Brito. The driver wondered about the criticism that Magaly Medina launched against her.

“It shows that he loves me a lot. She dedicates the entire program to me,” said the popular ‘Milechi’. “Why make things up, one also has to defend oneself. I have already stayed silent many times and I don’t plan to do it again,” said the Peruvian model.