facundo gonzalez surprised in the last broadcast of “This is war” by revealing that he no longer dates Onelia Molina. The Argentine made it clear that they distanced themselves and that he has deep respect for him, since he also knows his family. In addition, he asked that they not link them anymore and that if they see them dating other people there would be no problem, because they have every right to do so. Let’s remember that, a few weeks ago, the popular “Guacho” was captured in the apartment of Diego Chavarri’s ex-partner by the “Love and Fire” cameras.

Facundo González asks that they no longer link him with Onelia Molina

“I know a lot of people have linked me to ‘One’. At one point, images have come out, things that cannot be hidden. We are friends obviously we were getting to know each other, we went out, I met his family (…) Yes, we were getting to know each other; yes, we had a nice time; yes, there was something, but now nothing, we are friends, all good”, said the former member of Los Chicos Dorados.

Facundo González explain the reason for the distancing

The ‘warrior’ implied that the fact of being followed at work also generated wear and tear. “I think it’s better, when you work and you see another person, I think it’s better; sometimes it’s good, maybe everything wears out, it’s good to be friends”, he added.

Finally, Paloma Fiuza’s ex-partner revealed that it was a decision made by both of them and that they will continue to be friends, because they have been on good terms.

“It’s better if they don’t link us. Decision of the two. I am left with some beautiful experiences, she is a good girl and I think it is good that we are friends (…) I say this because if one day they see me meeting someone or her, it is her right ”, commented.

Who is Onelia Molina?

His full name isOnelia Antuaneth Molina Quequezamaand was born on July 16, 1999. She is a 23-year-old model who was born in the city of Arequipa. She finished school in her hometown and continued her university studies in Dentistry at the Catholic University of Santa María. She completed all of her courses in 2020, but she has not yet completed her specialization nor has she completed any postgraduate course, according to her own statements. The first time she debuted on the small screen was her when she entered “Combate”.

