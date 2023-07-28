Facundo Gonzales to Juventus, market blitz by Giuntoli

Facundo Gonzalez is Cristiano Giuntoli’s second transfer market hit for Juventus. After Timothy Weah (push right-back), arrived from Lille, the black and whites reinforce the defense with one of the most interesting young centre-backs. The Uruguayan born in 2003 from Valencia is one step away from the Bianconeri and the deal could be closed early next week. The talent from Montevideo was recently the protagonist of the Under 20 World Cup won by his Uruguay in the final against Italy. Facundo Gonzalez had been monitored by Milan and was followed in Monza and Salernitana. But Juventus sank the blow by securing one of the best young talents on the world scene.

Juventus transfer market, Carlos Augusto and Freuler

Meanwhile, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus has also moved for the last few days Carlos Augustothe 24-year-old left winger from Monza who has also been liked by Inter for some time.

Then a new name appears in midfield: given the difficulties of getting to Franck Kessie (at the moment not convinced of returning to Italy, he would rather prefer the Premier League if he left Barcelona) Juventus are thinking of a former Atalanta player: it is the 31-year-old Swiss Remus Freuler currently at Nottingham Forest. A deal that the bianconeri, however, would be ready to conclude on loan with the right of redemption.

Transfer market, Juventus does not give up on Lukaku

Lukaku front. Big Rom is increasingly Juventus’ first choice: if PSG were to turn decisively on Dusan Vlahovic, but also if the French club choose a different solution (in France there is a lot of talk about Rasmus Hojlund: the Danish player from Atalanta is being contested by Manchester United: offered 50 million, 60 are needed – 70).

