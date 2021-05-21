At the beginning of the year Susana Giménez received one of the best news that they could give her in recent times: the mansion in Punta del Este was sold. Although the final price was half of what he asked for at first, and the ten million dollars became five, the diva celebrated the operation.

Of course, when it emerged that the sale of the property had been carried out, the activity of the company that had bought it and the destination they would give it was surprised: a development for the world’s first cannabis center.

Even many doubted at that time if Susana knew this. But it was Facundo Garretón himself, a former Buenos Aires legislator, who revealed an anecdote that the diva herself told her when they talked about smoking marijuana cigarettes.

The buyer posted the information on his Twitter account.

“Obviously she already knew what we wanted her property for; so He told us that when he was in Colombia with Carlos Monzón they offered him a Colombian ‘red dot’, a cannabis genetics highly recognized in the world, “he said in a note with the program the price is the sameby Radio Feel.

“He said that Carlos smoked three joints and began to confess things; and then she used cannabis to get Monzón to confess some things “, added the former deputy, to the laughter of journalists.

Now, several months after having acquired “Las Tertulias”, the businessman thanked Susana for having allowed him to fulfill his project. And he promised to take care of the natural spirit of the place.

“Thank you @SusanaGimenez for entrusting us with your ‘temple’ in Garzón. We are committed to maintaining the spirit of the place, understanding nature as a wellness center for people. There we will develop the 1st Cannabis Center in the world #cannabis #cannabisindustry #CannabisCommunity “.

In the aforementioned interview, Garretón explained his activity. “Beyond that once in a while I had smoked I didn’t know much about it (about marijuana)“.

“Only in 2017, while in Congress, when it was my turn to regulate the industry and see comparable legislation, I began to see what was happening in Uruguay, in Canada, in the United States. And in 2019 I made the first investments“, he detailed.

“Everything is so new that nobody knows too much in depth. This has a halo of prohibition, which caused it not to be investigated. So I was very hidden, and I began to focus to understand everything “revealed the businessman.

“I am quite meticulous, and I focused first on the legislative part; in the legislation on medical cannabis. And then I began to see the different links in the production chain. “

“And everything is very broad, because it is a whole new industry: genetics, seed, plantations, harvesting, flower drying, standards, a lot of regulations, export, oil extraction. And later, the sale, the commercialization, the distribution … It is gigantic“, he predicted about the future of the activity.

Susana’s but business

It should be remembered that the diva hardly used the 800-square-meter house that the architect Javier Gentile designed in a rustic style, eight years ago. And that’s why he put it up for sale. the first quote was 10 million dollars. And ended up selling it in half.

The house, located at the top of a hill, has four bedrooms en suite, a large living room, a huge kitchen, stables and a sink dug in the stone. As if this were not enough, it has exceptional views of the surroundings.

Susana did not want the house since he found out he had little privacy. The local road approaches 30 meters from the house and people walk along it to take photos. Since then the operation began to sell it, until, years later, it succeeded.

