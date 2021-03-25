Michael Malone, technical director of the Denver Nuggets, the American franchise where Facundo Campazzo plays, gave an emotional press conference prior to the training session and could not help but burst into tears when he read the names of the victims of the massacre that occurred in Colorado on last monday.

Heading into the game against the Orlando Magic, which ended in a 110-99 victory for Denver, the 49-year-old coach took advantage of his time in front of the cameras to send a message of awareness to society regarding the tragic shooting that took place in a supermarket located in uptown Boulder that killed ten people.

“Looks like we’ve been here. I think it’s really important that we turn our attention to where it should be and that’s Boulder. Yesterday was another tragedy. Hopefully it’s something we can find a way to prevent it from happening in the futureMalone began.

Then, he began to read one by one the names of the murdered people: Denny Stong, Neven Stanisic, Rikki Olds, Tralona Bartkowiak, Suzanne Fountain, Teri Leiker, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray, Jody Waters and the police officer Eric Talley, who was the first agent to arrive at the scene.

It was precisely when naming the officer of the Boulder Police Department that the DT let the first tears escape: “This is a game, the game that I love, I am passionate about. But I think of Eric Talley and his seven children … That is what I think. I’m heartbroken for him and everyone else. And I hope that we as a country, as a state, can find a way to be better. I apologize for my emotions. “

In closing, he said, “I think I speak for everyone on our team, our travel group, that our thoughts and prayers, which are never enough, but our thoughts and prayers are definitely with the Boulder community and all the families in the 10 innocent people who were killed yesterday”.

Talley, the murdered policeman, had a wife and seven children, the youngest of whom was 7 years old. Furthermore, as revealed by his father, Homer, “he was learning to operate drones” because he wanted to “find another job to get away from the front lines” and thus prevent “his family from going through a situation like this.”