Denver Nuggets beat the leaders of the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia 76ers, 104-95 at midnight this Tuesday and got their third win in a row in the NBA, after beating New Orleans Pelicans (113-108) and Atlanta Hawks ( 126-102). For his part, Facundo Campazzo added two rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist for your personal record.

The good news for the Argentine guard is that he continues to accumulate a large number of minutes on the court, thanks to the trust he receives from his technical director, Michael Malone. This time, he had 25 minutes of action and was the fifth player with the most playing time on his team.

In addition, as usual, the Cordovan had a solid defensive performance and his presence is already beginning to be a nuisance even for the giants of the NBA. Without going any further, seven minutes into the second quarter, Ben Simmons, who measures 2.11 meters, made a curtain to Campazzo, which knocked him to the floor despite being 33 centimeters shorter.

However, the former Peñarol de Mar del Plata and Real Madrid missed all five field goals he did (all of them three) and closed again one night without scoring, a situation that was repeated in two of the last three games. The last time he had finished without points was last Friday against New Orleans, although in that meeting he only had 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, Denver began to savor the victory against Philadelphia from the first quarter, in which they achieved a crushing 44-22 on the scoreboard, with an excellent performance by Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., who scored 16 and 14 points respectively ( represents 86.3%).

In the second quarter, the Colorado franchise increased the lead by one, which rose to 23 points. Although in the third and fourth quarter the visitors were able to reduce the difference, it was not enough to go ahead on the scoreboard, which ended 104-95.

In this way, Denver was in fifth position in the Western Conference of the NBA, with a record of 29 wins and 18 losses, and is just one game away from reaching the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, Philadelphia has 32 wins and 15 falls, and shares the top of the Eastern Conference table with the Los Angeles Clippers.

So far, in 41 games played in the regular season of the most competitive basketball league in the world, the man from Cordoba averages 18 minutes of action, 4.8 points and 2.7 assists per date.

The next challenge for the Argentine guard will be this Thursday, when the Nuggets face the LA Clippers from 11pm (Argentine time). It broadcasts ESPN.

