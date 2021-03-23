The stadium of the Municipality of Córdoba Club began to be called “Facundo Campazzo” from this Monday, in homage to the Argentine baseman who made his first steps in basketball at that institution and who now shines in the Denver Nuggets of the NBA and in the Argentina selection.

Upon hearing the news, the former Peñarol from Mar del Plata and Real Madrid sent an emotional message through his official Twitter account: “It is very significant for me that the Muni stadium is now bearing my name“.

And he added: “On that court I lived incredible moments and met great friends. I had fun, learned and grew. I hope I can come back soon. Thanks to everyone who carried out the initiative.”

The name change was made official in an event that took place during the afternoon of this Monday at the club’s facilities and was surprised by the virtual presence of Facundo, who made a video call from the United States so as not to miss the moment.

“The truth is that I wanted to be present anyway, I had optional training but I made clear the need not to miss out on this immense affection. In that club I learned values ​​and teachings that accompany me all my life and in every game. The club takes you off the street, it was my refuge. That’s how I felt it. I had very nice things there, and what I take with me are the values ​​that they gave me in that place and that make me the person I am, ”said Campazzo.

In addition, several relatives of Facundo participated in the ceremony; the historic base of Athens Marcelo Milanesio; the Subdirector of Sports of the Municipality, Medardo Ligorria, and the mayor of the city of Córdoba, Martín Llaryola;

“It is a pride that our son can have his tribute in this little field where he began to play. He was shooting the hoop all day and today we see him take his first steps in the NBA. I thank the Municipality for this distinction,” said his mother , Mary Avendaño

TRIBUTE TO CAMPAZZO

The initiative was proposed by the Municipal Sports Undersecretariat, which gave the best birthday present to the man from Cordoba (he turns 30 this March 23).

