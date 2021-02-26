Franco Soldano bet on football, reached the First Division and won two championships with nothing less than Mouth. But in addition to the sport where he triumphed, the forward is a basketball fan. And he demonstrated it by giving an interview with the Argentine jersey of Emanuel Ginobili. Right there he dared to ask for a gift. “It’s mine (for the shirt), bought. But since we are, maybe they are listening …”, he pulled at the time. And the one who undoubtedly heard that comment and did not let it pass was nothing less than Facundo Campazzo, who sent him a nice gift.

The crack of the Argentine National Team and the Denver Nuggets of the NBA, who was left with a bitter taste in the loss to Washington Wizards for missing a decisive shot in the end, gave him (through his representative, Claudio Villanueva) his light blue and white shirt to the Xeneize forward. And on the 9th, of course, she thanked him with a pure smile. “Good Facu. I really appreciate your present. You are a pride as an athlete. You make us follow the NBA and be basketball fans“He said in a video that went viral. And he added:” I thank you again, I wish you the best and all the successes in the world, you deserve them. To keep fighting, as always. Big hug”.

Of course, the gift came from nothing less than from the Cordovan base because the forward xeneize revealed that together with Carlos Izquierdoz, another passionate about basketball within the team of Miguel RussoThey look at the NBA precisely because of him. “I really like basketball and with Cali we really like the NBA, especially now with Campazzo. We like to talk, watch the games and share them”, had told the tip in dialogue with TyC Sports a few days ago.

It should be noted that the former Union tip lived in the Santa Fe town of Sunchales, a city that breathes basketball. And although today he is dedicated to football and is 578 kilometers from that place, his passion for the sport of orange ball always accompanies him. And now, while fighting a position in Mouth, He already has a nice girl to put on his free time and encourage the Argentine representative in the NBA. Triple, Franco!