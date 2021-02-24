At midnight on Tuesday, Facundo Campazzo will have action in the NBA again during the confrontation between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers to be played at the Ball Arena, in Colorado. Stream exclusively NBA League Pass, the league’s official streaming platform

After the defeat against Atlanta Hawks by 123-115 last Sunday, when the Argentine guard achieved his personal record for points in the world’s most competitive basketball league (16), those led by Michael Malone will try to become strong at home to achieve a victory that allows them to climb the table.

Product of 16 wins and 14 losses, the Nuggets are in seventh position in the Western Conference and aspire to a place that qualifies them for the play-offs. Meanwhile, Portland comes off losing to the Phoenix Suns 132-100 and is fifth in the same table.

So far, the Cordovan, who is becoming more established in the NBA, has participated in 16 of the 20 games that Denver played in the regular season and adds a total of 148 points, 53 assists, 28 steals, 22 lost balls, 19 rebounds, a cap and 50 infractions.

The confrontation against Portland comes after the tour of the East, which did not result nothing positive for the franchise. It is that Malone’s men fell in three of their four commitments (against the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and the Boston Celtics) and only beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, last Friday by 120-103.

