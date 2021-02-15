As the games go by, Facundo Campazzo begins to demonstrate all the conditions that led him to the NBA. This time the Cordovan had his best presentation in the world basketball elite and contributed 15 points for the Denver Nuggets victory against Los Angeles Lakers, the current champion, by 122 to 105.

Just ten days after the injury suffered against LeBron James ‘team, the Cordovan point guard was fully recovered and was key to the Nuggets’ comeback.

With 26 minutes on the court, Campazzo had one of his best performances since his arrival in the NBA: equaled his record for points, with 15, added a rebound, four assists and two steals. All, in a night in which he showed off with an impressive no-look pass, which is already viral on social networks. In fact, even the NBA account reveled in its magic. “This no-look by Facundo Campazzo is simply absurd,” they wrote on their networks, along with a video of the incredible action.

In an even first quarter, which had Denver in front in the first minutes of the game, the Lakers became strong averaging the set and got a small lead of six points. However, on the closing, with two assists and a triple in three minutes, the Argentine was key to even the actions and take the match to the first break 33 equal.

In the second quarter, the outlook turned favorable for Denver: with a high percentage of effectiveness in triples and only two losses in the entire quarter, Denver finished the first half up 73-61. To that was added Anthony Davis’ injury at the Lakers, a loss that was going to be fundamental for LeBron’s team in the second half.

On the side of Campazzo, he showed off with the aforementioned assistance without looking for JaMychal Green, he scored a triple and three free games to close the first half with 9 points and three assists in 10 minutes of play, the player with the best production from the bench .

In the third quarter, the Nuggets got off to a good start from Zeke Nnaji, allowing him to get 88-74 on the scoreboard. But when the inaccuracies took hold of the two teams, Facu appeared again to make his team react, which ended the quarter 103-85, with a maximum difference of 18.

In the final 12 minutes, the Los Angeles Lakers tried to discount that advantage, but could not overcome the result and it was finally a victory for the Nuggets. On the closing, Campazzo starred in another pearl with a robbery against LeBron, which ended up in a solo tray from Cordoba.

With the triumph, Denver snapped the Lakers’ seven-game win streak and added his third win in a row. Nikola Jokic was the most destabilizing player on the court, with a triple-double: 23 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. The top scorer was Jamal Murray, with 25 points. On the side of the Lakers, LeBron was the best with 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

