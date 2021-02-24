Facundo Campazzo is responsible for Argentina having once again what is known in the United States as hype: a huge expectation regarding his presence in the NBA. From those first days, with unknowns for the general public regarding his little participation or his role, to this present time that put him in a place much more in line with what he had shown during his career and that, ultimately, led him to dress the Denver Nuggets jersey in the best basketball league in the world.

Beyond the usual brief attentions to the post-match press that have sporadically touched him, this time his press team, Team Facu, held a massive press conference via Zoom to bring the feelings of the world runner-up point guard closer.

After the 111 to 106 victory over Portland on Tuesday night, which the Cordovan defined as the game in which he felt “most comfortable”, he said: “I was arriving at a different place and I knew that the adaptation process was going to be a factor. I keep trying to adapt, it is a totally different league, 4 months ago I was playing with another team in another competition. I knew what my role was going to be and that I was going to carry out a process. Now I feel very confident, knowing the league, the rivals “.

Facing a player like Damian Lillard, one of the most decisive in the league, and having passed the test left him satisfied beyond the offensive production, which he tries to downplay. “I think I felt very comfortable, very loose. Defending a player of tremendous caliber like him was a great challenge for me, and I felt good, I entered aggressive in the pick and roll, I was solid in defense; it was one of the games where I felt most comfortable, “he said.

And in that sense he counted one of the factors that help to understand the growth in confidence: “I started to feel better when I started playing with rivals that I had already faced.”

When asked about Clarion, Campazzo revealed that one of the tools that is helping him the most in this process of knowing both his own and that of others are analytical statistics and Big Data, capable of providing a huge amount of information.

“I am using them much more than in Spain. Here everything is much more measured in the tactical part and it was a totally new factor for me. I try to familiarize myself with that way of approaching games, because the analytics tell you the percentages of each player, which way does it tend to go, what does it usually do after putting in two bites … It is very detailed, it helps you a lot and I tried to use it to make the adaptation shorter “.

Regarding privacy, Campazzo assured that the dressing room “is very international”, something that played in his favor. “His two franchise players, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, are already foreigners. Manager likes that game, so it wasn’t such a drastic change and I felt very comfortable from the beginning. I try to adapt, get to know my teammates. . The season is long and you need the team’s unity to face it. On the trips I get together a little more with the Slovenian Vlatko Cancar “.

The last games have, in a way, put Campazzo in his place. Their highlights (the best plays) begin to transcend the social networks of his press team or the Argentine media and reach the league’s own accounts. Little by little, his figure begins to be better known to North Americans.

However, the Nuggets point guard doesn’t think he’s already made a name for himself, and he doesn’t seem to care too much either. “Perhaps now you see more videos of my plays, that is accompanied by the minutes,” he interprets. “I try to help win games, that’s what matters. If I make a name for myself, it will be a consequence of the work I do.”

Among the things that surprise him, Facundo names the difference of 8 minutes between the FIBA ​​basketball that he played all his life and the NBA (in the United States there are four 12-minute quarters, while in the rest of the world they are 10) . “Here I have the feeling that there is much more time and, consequently, a little more room for error.”

Facundo Campazzo becomes a giant against LeBron James. AFP photo

Also, the number of matches and the pace of competition. “In Europe you have more time to train, to prepare for the next opponent, to rest. Not here. I don’t even know if in the World Cup you have back-to-backs (matches on consecutive nights). That is what is most difficult for me to assimilate because perhaps one day you play in one city and the next day in another, you have to have energy and there are players who are super accustomed. But at the same time it also makes you turn the page right away, whether your game is good or bad, and I love it. “

The host of the Argentine National Team affirms that, although “there are many more spaces, the players are much more athletic and they come to you right away.” “You immediately realize who is really good,” he assures. “If you are quick when making decisions, and you see the passes or the definition, you do have a little more time; but where you hesitate for a second they cover you, They answer your shot, there are pivots who can defend bases as if they were a small one. What I see in defense is that when they leave you one against one you feel a little more alone. It’s like ‘where is everyone?’ (laughs). You have to do it yourself. “

After laughing at the photo in which he is seen scoring against LeBron James and wondering “if Mom cut it to put it on the bedside table”, Campazzo becomes more serious and acknowledges that that “was a very big challenge” and that he tries to continue adapting: “Because I came to that, to compete.”

And he closes, with that innate characteristic that comes with trying to measure himself permanently: “I think that all my wishes were fulfilled, I’m not going to complain. I always talked about my dream being to play the NBA, but now I want to compete, stay and stay I’ve been here for many years. I don’t know if it’s a dream, but it’s a goal: to fight for important things, to be part of the Denver Nuggets. I want to step out and have an impact. “

