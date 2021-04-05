Facundo Campazzo saw action again on Sunday night of the NBA, in which the Denver Nuggets achieved their fifth consecutive victory with a worker 119-109 about Orlando Magic.

The Argentine base had less participation than in his last presentations and only stepped on the playing field for 9 minutes, in which he contributed 3 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist.

All his goals came from a play in which he penetrated decisively towards the basket, scored and earned a foul in his favor to complete the action of three points from the line.

Before, his only assist was with a delicious belt pass to a Monte Morris 3-pointer.

The game was uphill for Denver, who finished the first half 18 points behind on the scoreboard. In the last two quarters, the Nuggets prevailed their category against a rival that fights the last places in the Eastern Conference and has just made a strong change, and ended up prevailing with a good difference.

Aaron Gordon, recently joined the Campazzo team, was the top scorer of the night with 24 points, to which he added 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 caps.

Nikola Jokic He stood out again with 17 points, 9 boards, 16 assists and 1 recovered ball.

With this victory, Denver established itself in the fourth place in the Western Conference, with a record of 31-18.

DB