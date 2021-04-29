Facundo Campazzo played the best game of his fledgling NBA career in the Denver Nuggets 114-112 victory over New Orleans Pelicans. The Argentine achieved a statistical milestone for the books by signing his first double-double in the league, that is, two items on the list with double digits, and he received a moving ovation from the public.

The point guard completed a performance of 19 points, also his highest in the championship (his previous best was 16 points) and 10 assists, but also added 6 rebounds and 2 steals in 36 minutes. His time on the court was the second highest since his arrival in the United States.

And it is that the team needed it as it has been needing it. And Campazzo put his face out for his own.

Campazzo’s best game in the NBA He achieved his first double-double against New Orleans

With the former Real Madrid as the starter once again, as it became the norm after the injury of Jamal Murray, the undisputed star of the team, Campazzo drove and was part of an oiled playing circuit that imposed the conditions from the start.

Against some Pelicans fighting in the lower zone for the last place in the play-in that will grant two tickets to the playoffs, Denver became strong with a good start 15-4 in which Facundo was the protagonist with two assists from two penetrations that led his rivals to rotate to mark him, freeing the Argentine’s teammates who took advantage of his goal passes.

With his usual reading, he also stole his first ball of the night before what ended up being (by Campazzo’s merit) a bad pass from Lonzo Ball and the Argentine himself finished off with the tray in transition, then repeating the remove against Eric Bledsoe, in an important moment as the Pelicans had cut to five points (47-42).

Unlike other opponents of less hierarchy in theory, such as bottom Houston, this New Orleans presented battle and it is clear that it is expected that the Nuggets, without one of their two franchise players, things will cost more.

In the third quarter he showed off from the assists, although the odd one was one of those that are only counted in the NBA, since the player who ends up scoring usually moves enough with the ball so that it is not considered a “goal pass” , and it was important for his team to take a 10 advantage (71-61).

However, once again Michael Malone’s men could not stretch more or at least maintain the advantage and saw the victory jeopardized in the last 12 minutes.

And there the figure of the Cordovan appeared, because no less than 15 of his points were in the decisive period.

When New Orleans was three, 9m from the end, he hit a triple, then assisted Michael Porter Jr., and consecutively scored on a layup counterattack and assisted once more to serve 13 (103-90) that seemed to be heading. the game definitively at 5m40 from closing time.

He even did the same with a triple of his own to hold the ten at 3m57 and converted again from a distance to take it to 13 again (109-96).

However, the Nuggets let the advantage slip away with a very weak closing from the rest of their players. In fact, with those 15 goals, Campazzo scored more than the rest of the team (12) in a fourth quarter that Denver lost 34-27 and did not lose the game because of what he had done before, when he showed a great collective version.

And it was the base of the Argentine National Team who scored the last points of the team, when he received a replacement and was chosen to hold the ball against the rival court with a foul.

Campazzo did everything to win the game: he even stole a ball from Ingram that would have ensured the victory but when he tried to dominate it, it went long and the Pelicans recovered it, scoring a triple that left the game 114-112 for Denver with 9, 9 seconds left.

Facu’s team survived those last moments and achieved its seventh win in eight games to consolidate in fourth place, taking four and a half points ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers and even remaining just two victories behind the Los Angeles Clippers, three of Phoenix Suns and four of the leader, Utah Jazz.

On Thursday night, Campazzo will want to continue with the inertia of his spectacular performance against the Toronto Raptors, from 22 in Argentina.