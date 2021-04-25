The Argentine Facundo Campazzo obtained an attendance record in the comfortable victory that his Denver Nuggets team obtained over the Houston Rockets by 129 to 116, in a new round of the NBA League in the United States.

At the Ball Arena stadium, the Cordovan point guard was part of the starting quintet and closed the day with a total of 13 assists while Michael Porter Jr. added the highest score of his career, leading the Michael Malone to victory.

It didn’t take long for the Denver Nuggets to make a difference against the Houston Rockets, who came into this game with the worst record in the league and nine casualties on their roster. Therefore, at the end of the first half, the locals already showed a difference of 22 points.

Facundo Campazzo’s personal scorecard showed that in just over 33 minutes on the court he contributed 13 assists against just one loss. In this way, the Cordoba finished near the maximum for an Argentine in the NBA, which belongs to Manu Ginobili with 15.

However, Campazzo was again erratic as in Friday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors as in shooting to the basket he obtained 1 of 5 on the court, and lost three triples. He finally finished with 5 points, but he managed to have his major impact from driving, by reaping 3 steals.

The figure of the local victory was Michael Porter Jr. with 39 points, the highest figure of his career.

In this way, the Denver Nuggets recovered from the 119-97 loss they suffered against the Golden State Warriors, at the Chase Center, in San Francisco.