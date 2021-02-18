This time there was no record for Facundo Campazzo. The Argentine point guard contributed 14 points, two assists and a rebound in 26 minutes of play in the Denver Nuggets’ agonizing 130-128 loss to the Washington Wizards.

It was Campazzo’s second game in consecutive nights, but this time, he started again from the substitute bench, as usual.

This Wednesday from 22 -Argentina time-, the Denver Nuggets visited the Capital One Arena to face the Washington Wizards for the NBA regular season, with the firm objective of leaving behind the defeat of the unes against the Boston Celtics, in which it was the Campazzo’s best performance so far. It could not be.

Those led by Michael Malone fell 130-128 and remain in seventh place in the Western Conference standings with 15 wins and 13 losses. For his part, Facundo Campazzo returned to round off a good game and, despite not starting, he is becoming increasingly established in the most competitive basketball league in the world.

In the 24 minutes he was on the court, the point guard added one rebound, two assists, two triples, three doubles and two free, thus remaining just two points behind his personal record. In addition, he left a play that immediately went viral on social networks: he received a strong tackle, but he converted the triple before falling to the floor.

The Argentine had converted 15 points in three opportunities: Against the Minnesota Timberwolves in January, against the Angels Lakers last Monday, when he left a luxurious no-look pass -assisting without looking at the ball receiver- to remember, and against the Boston Celtics, this Tuesday.

In the first quarter, Denver was vastly superior and went 41-21 up at halftime. For its part, Campazzo contributed five of those points, while the great figure Nikola Jokic, with 15. Then, the locals turned the story around: in the second set, they won 70-64, while in the third, they arrived to extend the lead to 100-93.

Meanwhile, in a last room full of emotions, the franchise directed by Scott Brooks sealed the 130-128 in the final seconds and thus achieved his third consecutive victory in the NBA, after beating the Houston Rockets by 131-119 and the Boston Celtics by 104-91.

The starters in Denver were Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., JaMychal Green and Gary Harris, while in Washington Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura, Garrison Mathews, megastar Russell Westbrook and Moritz Wagner came out from the start.

So far this season, Campazzo averages 4.9 points and 1.9 assists per game. He has already played 25 games in the NBA.

