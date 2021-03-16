After losing 116-103 to the Dallas Mavericks, the Denver Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers 121-106 at Ball Arena in Colorado for the NBA regular season. For his part, Facundo Campazzo played 22 minutes from the bench and added three rebounds, two steals and six assists.

In the first quarter, both franchises finished tied 32-32, with a great contribution of 14 points by Will Barton in the team led by Michael Malone. In the second quarter, Denver became strong and went to the break up 65-56.

Although in the third quarter Indiana managed to reverse the result and took the lead by 91-87, Campazzo’s team shone in the last quarter, with 11 points from his figure Nikola Jokicć, and took the victory 121-106. In that way, he returned to the winning path, after losing a streak of five consecutive wins against Dallas.

Meanwhile, Denver was sixth in the Western Conference standings, with 23 wins and 16 wins, while the Pacers are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, with 21 falls and 17 wins.

Both franchises had already faced each other this season. On March 4, the Nuggets prevailed 113-103 on the road, with great performances from Michael Porter Jr. (24 points), Jamal Murray (23) and Nikola Jokicć (20). The record is in Denver’s favor 48-46.

The Argentine had just recorded two rebounds and six assists in a 116-103 loss to the Mavericks, thus adding their second game in a row without scoring points. In that game, the Cordovan point guard left a luxury assist, improvising a pass between the legs of Monté Morris that was well used by JaMychal Green.

Facundo Campazzo in the Denver Nuggets loss to the Dallas Mavericks. AP Photo.

This is the third game that Campazzo disputes after having been separated for three commitments for being considered “close contact” due to the positive coronavirus of RJ Hampton. In his return to the most competitive basketball league in the world, he had added eight points, two rebounds and four assists in a 103-102 victory over Memphis.

The next rival will be Charlotte hornets, this Wednesday from 22 (Argentine time) and with ESPN television. The match can also be followed from NBA League Pass, the official streaming platform.

