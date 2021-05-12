The magic of Facundo Campazzo continues to talk in the NBA. As much as the Cordovan does not manage to fill the eyes of the fans of the scoresheets, who blame him for his poor aim when shooting at the hoop, his first season in the world basketball elite is more than meeting all expectations .

It is true that if it were not for the scoring of Nikola Jokic or Michael porter jr. the Denver nuggets They would hardly be classified with such comfort for the playoffs that begin May 22: They are fourth in a conference that has teams like the Los Angeles Lakers (7th) and Golden State Warriors (8th) scratching the final round. But the prominence that the Argentine took in the starting formation made those led by the coach Michael Malone will not suffer emotionally the determining injury and absence for the entire season of Jamal murray, his star point guard.

This Tuesday night, in the Time Warner Cable Arena from Charlotte, in the Nuggets win 117-112 against the hornets, Facu He returned to show his usual repertoire of decisive steals, impossible passes and causing losses of those that mentally destabilize any rival. And, as if that were not enough, he gave away the play of the match: an assist that made another sport remember and that will have it occupying a place in the summaries with the “high lights” of the NBA.

At the start of the game, the Argentine saw him well placed at Aaron Gordon and he decided to pass the ball with a very rare dribble, between three players, and giving the ball the right effect so that it was located in front of the legs of his partner. “How did that pass get there?”The reporter in charge of the transmission for the United States wondered in amazement, highlighting the touch of the former Peñarol and Real Madrid. “The angle he had to take … look at the effect he put on that ball!” The commentator praised.

Campazzo, who had just scored 19 points in the loss to the Brooklyn Nets, equaling their maximum points record, this time contributed less in the final score but ended up taking the victory. A key win that keeps the franchise in an unattainable fourth place and secured home-field advantage for the first playoff round. That is Facu’s mission at the helm of Denver, that his teammates shine and his team win.

The coldness of His scorecard will say that he only made 8 points, but all were given at the end of the game (product of a layup and two fundamental 3-pointers), when the Hornets rushed on the scoreboard. In addition, in his 37 minutes on the court (the one he played the most in the Nuggets), he added 4 assists and 6 rebounds. Numbers and more numbers, But there is only one thing that the scorecard does not register, and that is what that short, impudent and energetic 1.78 causes in basketball lovers.