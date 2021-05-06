Facundo Campazzo is like a precocious wine: it does not play better with the passing of the years but with the passing of the days. In another great personal performance, the Cordoba made a valuable contribution so that the Denver Nuggets easily beat one of the good teams in the Eastern Conference of the NBA, New York Knicks (the new home of Luca Vildoza) by 113-97.

The base of the Argentine basketball team contributed nothing less than 16 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists and up to 2 blocks in 33 minutes of play.

Both the catches on the board and the ball recoveries were his best personal brands in these areas since he played in the best league in the world.

Already from the beginning Campazzo – once again the headline, at this point a reality that it will hardly be modified In the remainder of the season – he did his thing, showing himself as a prolific assistant: he gave no less than five goal passes in the opening stages of the game.

Facundo Campazzo vs New York Knicks Another great performance of the Argentine base

That initial period would end with Denver up 34-12, a significant difference that, unlike other times when it squandered valuable advantages, this time would not be modified. Nikola Jokic, more and more candidate for MVP of the season, in that time he scored no less than 24 points. In counterpart Julius Randle, the figure of the Knicks, only scored one point in that time.

Campazzo reached half-time completing a great first half, in which he continued to certify the aggressiveness to the rim that he began to show from the absence of the injured Jamal Murray, but also that aggressiveness when protecting his own basket.

The Bandit, as he is called on the local television broadcast that follows the Nuggets, the speed of your hands to steal balls.

The advantage was such that the coach Michael Malone he was even able to rest his best players during the last leg of the game, Campazzo among them.

With brakes, feints and feints, the Cordovan was always a concern for rival defenses and defended in great form, as he usually does, a former NBA MVP as Derrick Rose, who, although he was never the same again after his multiple injuries, continues to have flashes of crack who was and today also plays with the experience of his years in the league.

The Nuggets’ next game will be this Friday, from 22 in Argentina, to none other than him Western conference leader, Utah Jazz. Denver climbed to third place, with increasing margin over those marching fifth (Dallas Mavericks), sixth (Los Angeles Lakers) and seventh (Portland Trail Blazers) and three wins out of second place (held by the Phoenix Suns).