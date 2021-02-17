This Tuesday from 9:00 p.m. -Argentine time-, Facundo Campazzo began to gestate what, so far, is his best game in the NBA: He started for the first time in the Denver Nuggets, achieved his highest mark with 40 minutes on the court, equaled his maximum number of points scored in a game (15) and reached his personal record of assists, with eight.

In this way, the Argentine guard was left with good feelings despite the 112-99 defeat against the Boston Celtics, at the TD Garden stadium, and this was evidenced in the statements after the match: “I feel comfortable, with confidence. I think that’s thanks to my teammates, the coach … They let me play as I know how, as I used to play on my other teams.

And he added: “I tried to be calm to do my job and make the team play. I want to adapt quickly and I continue to do so. It is not easy, but I feel that I am improving game by game.”

On the other hand, Campazzo appreciated the great performance of his team: “Anyone can score, carry the ball and play. We are a very dangerous team on offense and we have to improve a lot on defense. When we get it right, we’re hard to beat”.

Finally, the Argentine point guard did not hesitate to praise Nikola Jokic, the Serbian who scored 43 points against Boston: “It is very fun to play with Jokic. I think he plays like an MVP. Help the team win, his statistics are incredible and he makes his teammates better. He is a winner and that is very important to fight for important things. “

Without a doubt, Campazzo adapts quickly and efficiently to the dynamics of the NBA, the most competitive basketball league in the world. So far, he’s averaging 4 points and 1.7 assists per game so far this NBA season.

