True to his style facundo gonzalez played a practical joke on Ethel Well while the host greeted all the participants of “The great show”. The Argentine model came on stage and caught the attention of the presenter of “América hoy” by saying: “My daughter”.

Given this, the presenter and wife of Julián Alexander was quite uncomfortable, since she assured that since she arrived in Pachacámac she has received these comments from the reality boy. “That’s how he received me and I turned around, I didn’t listen to him”, counted. “I told you. Go slowly, Facundo,” he replied. Gisela Valcárcel to try to calm the tense moment.