The U-20 World Cup has gained major importance in Argentina after FIFA granted it the venue due to the political problems in Indonesia, the venue chosen at the beginning. Now, with the classification achieved as the host country after not having achieved it in the South American Under-20 of Colombia that was played in Colombia, the albiceleste team wants to summon all its players and be the protagonist in this tournament.
For that Javier Mascherano, coach of the Albiceleste youth team, traveled to Europe to try to convince one of the clubs to give up their players to the tournament that will begin on May 20. The former captain of the Argentine National Team visited the directors of Manchester United and Real Madrid with the aim that both clubs allow Alejandro Garnacho and Nicolás Paz to be part of the squad, but both teams did not agree to the coach’s request.
Who will be part of the team is Facundo Buonanotte since Brighton authorized the talented player to play this tournament after an express request, and at the insistence, of the midfielder to Roberto de Zerbi, coach of the English team, to be part of the Albiceleste squad.
The player who emerged from Rosario Central arrived at the Gaviotas in this 2022/23 campaign for €6 million and so far he has played 7 games (244 minutes of action) with 1 goal and 1 assist. These are not important numbers but despite these, the Italian coach has him very much in mind for the future and I see him as the replacement, in the future, for Alexis Mac Allister since it is expected that the world champion will leave the team in the next transfer market.
Now, Buonanotte joins a squad with many players who are in Europe such as Luka Romero (Lazio), the Valetín brothers and Franco Carboni (Inter), Matiás Soulé (Juventus), Máximo Perrone (Manchester City) among others. It seems to be a very important team that on paper can be a candidate for the title.
