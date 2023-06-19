In the friendly in which the Argentine team beat Indonesia 2-0, with goals from Leandro Paredes and Cristian Romero, to close the Asian tour while continuing to show the world why it is the world champion, a young man made his debut lefty named Facundo Buonanotte.
The boy who emerged in Rosario Central, who currently plays for Brighton in the Premier League, entered the select list of players who wore the “Albiceleste” team jersey being so precocious. We review the ranking.
Who is the youngest player to debut with the Argentine national team?
Diego Maradona who holds the record in this regard, and it is very difficult for him to be surpassed: the world soccer star, may he rest in peace, made his Major League debut at just 16 years, 3 months and 25 days. It was on Sunday, February 27, 1977, in a friendly match played at La Bombonera against Hungary, the same opponent Lionel Messi made his debut against, at the age of 18.
What place does Facundo Buonanotte occupy in the list of youngest soccer players to have debuted with the Argentine national team?
Buonanotte appeared at 18 years, 5 months and 24 days, while Manchester United striker Alejandro Garnacho made his debut against Australia, in the first match of this tour, at 18 years, 11 months and 14 days. However, both are outside the all-time top 10.
What place does Lionel Messi occupy in the list of youngest footballers to have debuted with the Argentine team?
with his debut against Hungary in 2005 (that afternoon he was expelled), Messi matched Juan Sarnari as the fourth youngest player to debut in the Argentine National Team. They both did it with 18 years, one month and 22 days.
|
PLAYER
|
YEAR
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
AGE
|
DIEGO MARADONA
|
1977
|
HUNGARY
|
5-1
|
16 years, 3 months and 25 days
|
JORGE CECCHI
|
1980
|
SOVIET UNION
|
1-1
|
17 years, 6 months and 17 days
|
ALEJANDRO DEBOLE
|
1980
|
SWISS
|
5-0
|
18 years and 8 days
|
LIONEL MESSI
|
2005
|
HUNGARY
|
2-1
|
18 years, 1 month and 22 days
|
JUAN SARNARI
|
1960
|
COSTA RICA
|
2-0
|
18 years, 1 month and 22 days
|
ALFRED HEISINGER
|
1916
|
CHILI
|
6-1
|
18 years, 2 months and 2 days
|
DIEGO SIMEONE
|
1988
|
AUSTRALIA
|
1-4
|
18 years, 2 months and 15 days
|
SERGIO AGUERO
|
2006
|
BRAZIL
|
0-3
|
18 years and 3 months
|
EMANUEL MAMMANA
|
2014
|
SLOVENIA
|
2-0
|
18 years, 3 months and 26 days
|
ALBERTO TARANTINI
|
1974
|
ROMANIA
|
2-1
|
18 years, 4 months and 19 days
More news about the Argentine team:
#Facundo #Buonanotte #debut #Argentina #national #team #youngest #footballers #play #albiceleste
Leave a Reply