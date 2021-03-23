A study of tides questions the main official hypothesis on the death of Facundo Astudillo Castro (22). It is the one that indicates that the young man arrived on his own at the site of the Bahía Blanca estuary known as Cola de Ballena. There, three fishermen spotted his body on August 15 and notified the courts.

According to Santiago Ulpiano Martínez, the first prosecutor who had the case and Judge María Gabriela Marrón, on April 30, when descending from Route 3, the young man would have followed a railway that runs between the sea and the highway. Later, he would have suffered an accident that deposited him in the crab, from which he could not get out and he drowned.

“The day of the event, of the disappearance, the water was not at elevated levels“, revealed to Clarion a judicial source with access to the report recently incorporated into the file. It was commissioned to scientific organizations by Horacio Azzolín and Andrés Heim, the two prosecutors who are at the forefront of the investigation. Martínez, for his part, asked for his inhibition.

“There was also no high tide on August 15,” the spokesperson added. He highlighted that testimonies of local baqueanos give a different version to that of the fishermen who claim to have found the young man’s body that day. Facundo left Pedro Luro on the last day of April last year, in full quarantine and never reached Bahía Blanca.

Regarding the analysis of the geographic environment where the body appeared, the prosecutors appointed at the end of July by the Procuratorate, already had a strong cross with Judge Marrón last month. It was as a result of the claim of the magistrate of add a technical report to the file that they had not requested.

“It is not a serious work and lacks scientific rigor. For prosecutors, it is non-existent and that is why its nullity was raised,” the source explained. As a result of this controversy, Azzolín and Heim challenged Marrón and requested his dismissal from the case for “loss of impartiality” before the Federal Chamber of Bahia. This court, which at the end of the year rejected a request in the same sense presented by the complaints, has not yet been issued.

For the plaintiffs’ lawyers who point to police responsibility in the disappearance, the study of tides supports their presumption that the body was planted in the place where it was found. They recalled the discovery of an intact shoe a few meters away and a vehicle footprint that led to the site where the body appeared.

Close to the prosecutors guiding the investigation, they toned down the results of the study. “It will be comprehensively analyzed along with other tests,” explained the source. Among them, he highlighted the result of new testimonial statements taken in recent days by Azzolín.

Witnesses acknowledged that the watermelon found at the Teniente Origone police station on July 31 belonged to Facundo. One of them exhibited an amulet similar to the one that the young man’s grandmother had given him and that also carries a San Antonio cow.

They also assured that the black stone, found in a police patrol car, belonged to a necklace worn by the young man. The piece, called tourmaline, like the bar where Facundo worked in Pedro Luro, was inside a Toyota Etios used by the local Bahia Blanca police.

Yatel, the dog trained by trainer Marcos Herrero, who acts as a party expert, intervened in both findings, appointed by Cristina Castro, Facundo’s mother. This Monday, the dog, with a scent shot of his son, carried out a couple of new markings in other vehicles of the Bonaerense, kidnapped in the framework of the cause.

One of them is the patrol boat used by officer Alberto González, from the Lieutenant Origone detachment and where a hair compatible with Facundo’s DNA was found. “Yatel made a couple of marks very decisive in the back and in the area of ​​the gate ”, explained Herrero.

He said that in front of that vehicle, the dog “barked, whimpered and showed interest in getting on.” He showed a different attitude in front of Mayor Buratovich’s police cell, next to which Facundo was photographed on April 30. “There he moved his tail and ears, nervously, which for me is also an alert,” explained the canine master.

In the same procedure, carried out with the presence of the prosecution and Gendarmerie personnel, there was the private vehicle of agent Siomara Flores, who said that she had picked up Facundo on the outskirts of Mayor Buratovich and taken to the access to Lieutenant Origone. Yatel showed no interest in that car, according to Herrero.

White Bay. Correspondent

