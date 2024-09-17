The actor and television presenter Facundo arrived by surprise at ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ and its inhabitants looked surprised, because they were not expecting a visitor, much less from him. The inhabitants were sitting in the living room when The Boss told them that they had a visitor, the door opens and Facundo appears.

Arath de la Torre was the first to stand up and ran to hug Facundoas both have been good friends for several years and they mutually showed their pleasure in meeting each other again in the ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ room.

Facundo was welcomed to ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ amid shouts and applause, and they are preparing to spend a few hours together, during which they will surely tell jokes and share anecdotes with Facundo and the inhabitants of the Televisa reality show.

“As the evilness left, they sent me. They are having a great time, there is a good vibe and we need to bring some evil, that’s why I came. They were already very happy. I brought them a pizza because I saw they were half hungry too, I saw they needed affection. They are going to have to earn it,” Facundo told the residents.

“My show (‘Who’s the good guy?’) is premiering and I’m coming to play with you ‘Who’s the good guy?’. If they beat me, I’ll stay for two weeks and they’ll keep the pizza, if not, I’ll leave,” he said. Facundo.

Who will remain in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ 2024?

Mario Bezares

Brigitte Bozzo

Augustin Fernandez

Arath of the Tower

Karime Pindter

Gala Montes