The last gala ofThe big show” brought a host of surprises. facundo gonzalez Y Milena Zarate they ended up placing fourth in the competition reality show by unanimous decision of the jury table. When the results were known, Gisela Valcárcel opted for the continuation of both participants in the final round and they did so.

However, after the last dances presented by Santiago Suárez, Facundo González, Milena Zárate and Gino Pesaressi, the results of the competition reality left “Guacho” in fourth place.

Facundo González says goodbye to “The Great Show”

At this point, in his farewell speech, the member of “This is war” mentioned a few words after having occupied a position in the final gala of the dance contest.

“I can’t believe it. You have a human team, with incredible work,” the Argentine reality boy told “Señito.”

“Thank everyone for the love they gave me. Without Keyla and without Kervin who, for me, is the number one choreographer in Peru, the best. He could never have done that. “ (Gisela) I’m going to tell you something, thank you and I’m going to say something looking into your eyes: ‘This is not goodbye, but see you later’ ”, added Facundo González.

Facundo González is in fourth place. Photo: Capture America TV

Did Gisela Valcárcel scream her love for Facundo González?

Strong revelations. In the last program of “El gran show”, Gisela Valcárcel invited Facundo González to the dance floor to remember the beautiful moments they spent on the program. “’Giselita’, today is our last night. Why? I don’t want this to end, ‘Giselita’”, expressed the reality boy.

It was there when the “Señito” took the opportunity to express his feelings to the Argentine model. “I told Santiago ‘I love you’ and I have not told him (Facundo). So, since it’s the same for everyone, I love you,” said Ethel Pozo’s mother.

Facundo González gave Gisela a teddy bear

In one of the galas of “The great show”, facundo gonzalez He surprised Gisela Valcárcel with a large gift, on that occasion the “Guacho” gave her a giant teddy bear.

The host, true to her style, was excited and commented that she will keep the detail in a very special place in her dressing room on the channel.