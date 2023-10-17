As part of its commitment to promoting innovation and research, Abu Dhabi University achieved a new achievement represented by the inclusion of faculty members in the university’s College of Engineering among the list of the top 2% of researchers in the world whose scientific research has the highest percentage of references and citations at the global level for the year 2023, according to Stanford University rankings.

The listed research included a group of engineering specializations that aimed to find solutions to many challenges in the field of engineering. The list, which is issued annually by Stanford University, was published by Elsevier Publishing, a Dutch academic institution specializing in publishing scientific, technical and medical content.

Faculty members received this honor in recognition of their efforts in various research projects, including Dr. Shehzad Ashraf Chowdhury, Associate Professor of Cybersecurity Engineering, who is among the top 2% of researchers throughout their careers. Dr. Chowdhury has provided more than 170 publications, and more than 140 citation-indexed papers that have been cited more than 5,000 times.

Dr. Moatasem Al-Awaida, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Information Technology, also published research on systems and applications based on chaos theory, multimedia security, digital transaction technology (Blockchain), cybersecurity, drone security, and cryptography. Dr. Al-Awaida, through his research, aims to introduce new principles and technologies, starting with programming languages, all the way to designing and implementing safe and highly effective systems.

In turn, Dr. Osama Ahmed Mohamed, Head of the Department of Architecture and Design and Professor of Civil Engineering, led a team of researchers in a project aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions associated with the engineering and construction sector, which is one of the largest sources of carbon emissions caused by human activities, which negatively affect… On the environment.

Dr. Muhammad Asaad Ghazal, Professor and Head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, also conducted a series of scientific research and publications, the number of which reached 270 publications within the university’s database, including 30% in the top 10% of publications and articles. Dr. Ghazal’s research received more than More than 4,000 citations, reflecting the profound impact of his research on the scientific community.

Dr. Taimur Hassan, Assistant Professor of Computer Engineering, has also published many research projects that address imaging techniques in the medical field, machine learning, and computer vision. He has received praise and appreciation for his abundant research projects, as many of his articles have been published in prestigious journals.

Dr. Muntaser Qassaymeh, Associate Vice Chancellor for Research and Academic Development at Abu Dhabi University, and Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University, said: “Abu Dhabi University always seeks to provide its students and faculty members with the best resources, facilities and funding necessary to conduct important and applicable research, and we have made great efforts to advance our research capabilities.” And investing in our innovations and studies, and today we are proud of the great success achieved by our faculty members by being ranked among the top 2% of researchers in the world. It is an important achievement that embodies our firm commitment to excellence in the field of research and scientific activities.”