Facua-Consumers in action He has filed a new complaint with the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) against the Social Network X, former Twitter, for allowing the publication of advertisements that supplant To chef Dabiz Muñoz and presenter David Broncano To sell cryptocurrencies, as reported on Monday the association in a statement.

Elon Musk’s social network It had already been expedited by the supervisor body for not taking the appropriate measures “to prevent ‘Financial Chiringuitos’ to advertise ‘freely’ using the image of relevant people without their consent,” Facua recalled.

Specifically, Facua has detected “numerous tweets promoted in X from accounts that They simulate belonging to individuals and collect false information Supposedly published on the newspaper ‘El Mundo’ website, “he explained.

“The tweets in question show a manipulated image of the chef being arrested by the police, along with the texts “What happened to Dabiz Muñoz? The whole country is shocked” or “the scandal around him becomes strength” and a link. In addition, together with the assembly of the alleged detention, a screenshot appears of a “fake” conversation with Broncano through Private Instagram messages, “said the association.

These phrases and other similar ones are repeated in many publications in x equally “Fraudulent”with manipulated images of social relevance characters such as Melendi or Carlos Sobera.

It is not the first time that the association is complained to these types of scam They used the images of Broncano, Soverea and Andreu Buenafuente“Likewise, in recent months he has also denounced other similar scams that use Daniel Sancho or singer Ana Belén as a claim.

In the case of “fraudulent” tweet by Dabiz MuñozFacua explained, “by clicking on the link that accompanies the image, it is accessed to a false website that simulates being The world which collects an alleged interview conducted by the presenter of the revolt to the chef. In it, Muñoz talks about how he has earned a lot of money thanks to an investment platform called Chain Flux 300 “.

Among some of the messages that are launched in this interview: “Dabiz Muñoz accidentally told his secret in the program”; “The program would have been interrupted by a call from the Bank of Spain”; “If someone understands that a millionaire can be done in two months, why keep working?”, Or “Any poor person in Spain can win thousands of euros a day spending only between 20 and 30 minutes a day of their time.”

X, expedited by the CNMV

Elon Musk’s social network has already been issued by the CNMV for allowing this type of fraudulent ads, specifically, by the advertising of Quantum AI, “a financial chiringuito that was promoted with the image of Broncano and actor Antonio Resines “.

The supervisory agency then warned that the facts could be constitutive of a very serious continuous infraction, since X would have lacked his duty to check if Quantum AI was authorized to provide investment services and if it was included in the list of advertised entities of the CNMV, as it was effectively.

Quantum AI ads were published at the end of 2023, which led to Broncano and Resines were seen forced to warn of these ads In the program presented by the comedian Jiennense at that time in Movistar, the resistance.

What the law says

Facua has indicated that article 290 of Law 6/2023, of March 17, on the Securities and Investment Services markets, collects as an infraction “the publication of advertisements, or of outstanding results in a paid manner, of Investment services in Internet search engines, Social networks and media without performing the checks contained in article 246.3 “.

These checks are those that allow to ensure that the entities announced “They have the corresponding authorization to provide investment services” and “are not included in the relationship of entities warned by the CNMV or by foreign supervisory organizations,” according to the aforementioned law.