



The Federation of Consumer and User Associations of Andalusia (Facua) announced this Wednesday that it has denounced the sports brand Castoretechnical sponsor of Sevilla FCdue to the unilateral cancellation of numerous orders placed during the last Black Friday. The British company offered, on its official website, the Sevilla game shirt with a considerable discount (they had a final cost of 30.50 euros), and there were many buyers who, after making the payment, did not finally obtain the purchased shirt.

Facua “urges the company to resume delivering the items to the consumers who purchased it”and the buyers who are receiving a refund of the amount of the shirt are not obtaining, further aggravating the damage, the refund corresponding to the shipping costs (5 euros). Likewise, they request to apologize publicly.

Facua also clarifies that Castore “would be carrying out this practice, claiming that it does so ‘to avoid further delays with the items due to low stock availability’, a circumstance that is clearly not admissible and that does not excuse the unilateral cancellation of orders.

Castore signed a four-season contract with Sevilla in 2022, but everything indicates that Adidas will become the brand that dresses the Nervionense club starting next year, leaving the relationship between the parties broken a year earlier than expected.