The comedians Facu Díaz and Miguel Maldonado have announced that they will stop recording their popular podcast at the Pavón Theater Quiet Everyone after knowing that On November 28, this cultural space hosted an event organized by Terra Ignotaan association linked to the extreme right.

Díaz and Maldonado announced their decision during the recording this past Sunday of program number 63 of Quiet Everyone. The two comedians showed their discomfort at sharing space with Terra Ignota “an organization that we, at the time, considered extreme right,” Diaz explained. “These are not the conditions on which we want to base our project,” added Facu Díaz, while calling the members of Terra Ignota “sinister specimens.”

According to Diaz, The Terra Ignota act was a “Francoist, denialist and conspiracist coven”. Basically, this event consisted of the screening of a critical documentary about Catalan nationalism.

Terra Ignota is a YouTube channel that defines itself as “tavern gathering among a group of friends” and offers weekly gatherings where various topics of music, literature, politics, art and law are addressed, but all from a far-right perspective.