The Nuggets fell again. This time it was against the Washington Wizards, who prevailed 130-128 in an end to the heart attack. Despite the defeat and not having played as a starter, Facundo Campazzo gave the note and showed all his ability (once again) on the court.

The Argentine, who entered from the substitute bank , he played a total of 25 minutes and accumulated 14 points, two steals, an assist and a rebound. In addition, he had only one loss of possession all night and was Denver’s third most outstanding player behind Serbian Nikola Jokic (33 points, nine assists, seven rebounds) and Canadian Jamal Murray (35 points and nine rebounds).

In a game where the Nuggets They knew how to be up by almost 20 points of difference in the first quarter, Denver could not with the Wizards and accumulated their second consecutive defeat thanks to a fault when there was a tenth of a second left for the match to end. Facu, who entered in the last 30 seconds to close the game, could not against the efficiency of Bradley Beal, who scored both free throws at the end of the game and condemned Michael Malone’s team.

Despite this, Campazzo’s best came in the third quarter, where he scored seven points in a burst of inspiration and kept his team in play. What’s more, Facu received an unusual foul from Garrison Mathews, who tackled him when the Argentine was going to shoot three.

Beyond the fall, the former Real Madrid player has a more than enviable present. In the last three games he played, he has played a total of 91 minutes, 41 points scored, 13 assists distributed and 6 robberies made.. Helping in defense and annoying in attack, Facu Campazzo is one of the Nuggets’ key players.

Those of Denver occupy the seventh place in the table of the Western Conference along with the Golden State Warriors and accumulate a mark of 15 victories and 13 falls. The next match of the Colorado team will be this Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers from 9:00 p.m. in Argentina.