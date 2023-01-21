Investigations into extremist acts advance, retailer in bankruptcy and ministers attend the World Economic Forum

In the Facts of the Week frame, the Power360 brings together the main events of the week ending this Saturday (21.jan.2022).

LULA

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) indicated this week that it wants to make changes in monetary policy and taxation. In an exclusive interview with GloboNewson Wednesday (18.jan.2023), said that the businessman “he doesn’t earn a lot of money because he worked, he earns a lot of money because his workers worked”. For the petista, it is necessary to have “social counterpart”.

On the same day, Lula had a meeting with trade unionists and, on the occasion, said that the tax changes in his government will focus on reducing taxes for the poorest and increasing them for the richest. The president said he wanted to exempt income tax for those earning up to R$5,000.

And the unionists defended a real increase in the minimum wage above Lula’s campaign proposal. The representatives spoke of R$ 1,343. PT even promised R$ 1,320. During the meeting, the Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinhoreinforced that the minimum wage in 2023 will be R$ 1,302.

HADDAD AND MARINA IN DAVOS

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadand the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, participated this week in the Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The event brings together businessmen and world leaders to discuss the global economy.

The Minister of Finance spoke at the Forum about rebalancing the Brazilian tax system. The Minister of the Environment said that 120 million people are hungry in Brazil. The next day, she said it’s 33 million. The figure is also inaccurate. It is the result of a superficial search.

EXTREMIST ACTS

Investigations into the extremist acts in Brasilia on January 8 continue to advance. The PF (Federal Police) served preventive arrest warrants and search and seizure warrants in 5 States and the Federal District on Thursday, January 19. At least 4 funders of the acts have already been arrested.

Until Friday (20.jan), of the 1,459 who had been arrested because of acts of vandalism on 8 de Janeiro, more than 420 were released, but are monitored by electronic ankle bracelet. And at least 740 had preventive detention decreed and have no set date for their release.

On the afternoon of the 6th (January 20), the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) and the former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District were searched and apprehended by the Federal Police. They are investigated in an investigation by the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office that investigates the conduct of omission by public authorities in the invasion of the headquarters of the 3 branches of government.

The Buriti Palace, seat of government in Brasília, was also the target of a search and seizure.

UNEMPLOYMENT

The unemployment rate in Brazil decreased to 8.1% in the quarter ended in November 2022. It is the lowest level since April 2015, when it was at the same level.

The unemployment rate decreased by 0.9 percentage points compared to the previous quarter. In 1 year, it dropped 3.5 percentage points.

AMERICAN

The Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro accepted Americanas’ request for judicial recovery. The retailer filed a request on Thursday, January 19, after announcing a debt of R$43 billion.