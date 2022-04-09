New command of Petrobras, Geraldo Alckmin appointed as Lula’s deputy, end of the water scarcity banner and single candidacy of 3rd way

In the Facts of the Week table, the Power 360 brings together the main events of the week that ends this Saturday (9.Apr.2022).

Watch (3min11s):

If you prefer, read:

Petrobras

Petrobras was on the news for the week. On Monday (April 8, 2022), the government’s nominee to preside over the state-owned company, Adriano Pires, officially withdrew from running for the vacancy. The economist and oil and gas specialist sent a letter to the Ministry of Mines and Energy announcing his decision.

Businessman Rodolfo Landim also gave up being nominated for the Petrobras Board of Directors. He said he will focus on Flamengo, the football club of which he is president.

With the withdrawals, the government rushed to appoint the former secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy José Mauro Coelho to command the company and Marcio Andrade Weber to preside over the Board of Directors.

The announcement was made days before the general meeting that will vote on the names forwarded by the Planalto, which will be held on April 13.

Lula-Alckmin Plate

The PSB formalized the appointment of ex-governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin to be vice president of Lula’s ticket in a ceremony on Friday (8.Apr.2022) in São Paulo.

The former president and leader of the electoral polls said he was sure that the PT will approve the name of the former toucan and stated that he will dedicate himself in quotes, body and soul, to make this alliance effective, in quotes.

Alckmin stated that he wants “combining efforts” to rebuild the country. The nomination will now be taken for approval by the PT’s National Executive, which should meet to deliberate on April 14. Alckmin joined the PSB on March 23. Founder of the PSDB in 1988, he remained in the party for more than 30 years, until December last year.

Lula and Alckmin were historical political opponents and already contested the 2nd round of the presidential elections against each other, in 2006.

Water scarcity flag

President Jair Bolsonaro announced the end of the water scarcity flag for April 15. The measure was anticipated by the federal government because of the deactivation of thermoelectric plants contracted on an emergency basis in 2021, which has reduced costs.

According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, with the maintenance of the current rain conditions, the expectation is that the green flag will come into effect by the end of 2022. In this case, the estimated reduction in the residential electricity bill is 20%.

Single 3rd way application

Four of the parties that present themselves as a third way, União Brasil, MDB, PSDB and Cidadania decided on Wednesday (Apr 6) that they will present a unified candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic on May 18.

The presidents of the acronyms, Luciano Bivar (União Brasil), Baleia Rossi (MDB), Bruno Araújo (PSDB) and Roberto Freire (Citizenship) had a meeting and called on other democratic political forces to join the project.