In the Facts of the Week table, the Power 360 brings together the main events of the week that ends this Saturday (15.Oct.2022).

Watch (6min57s):

PAULO DANTAS REMOVAL

The week was marked by the decision of the Special Court of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) that keptby 10 votes to 2, the removal of Paulo Dantas (MDB) from the position of governor of Alagoas.

The STJ, however, shortened the period in which Dantas will be out of office. The removal would last 180 days by decision of Minister Laurita Vaz. Now, it is valid until December 31, at the end of the term.

Favorite in the contest for the government of Alagoas in the 2nd round, Dantas can still run. He is an ally of the senator Renan Calheiros (MDB) and the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The governor’s opponent is Senator Rodrigo Cunha (União Brasil), an ally of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

Dantas had 46.64% of the votes in the 1st round, against 26.79% for Cunha.

According to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Paulo Dantas got rich 545% since 2018. Four years ago, the then state deputy declared R$ 797 thousand in goods. This year, he claimed to have R$5.1 million.

In her decision, Minister Laurita Vaz said that the emedebista, when he was a state deputy, was part of a “cracked” which diverted up to R$ 54 million. The governor denied have committed crimes and said not to “Nothing to Justice”.

Lula showed solidarity with Paulo Dantas and took part in a walk in Maceió alongside the retired governor. She said the court decision is a “hasty condemnation” and that reminds you of your own case.

ELECTORAL CHESS

The presidential campaign reaches the middle of the period between the 1st and 2nd rounds with greater presence of candidates on the streets and drastic decisions by the Justice.



In the last week, Lula said that intends to resume the program “Minha Casa, Minha Vida” and stated who, if elected, will meet retail entrepreneurs and bankers to discuss conditions for renegotiating family debts.

The president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), declared that the Manaus Free Trade Zone will be preserved. The Chief Executive also promised not to change the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products).

In an act in Recife (PE) on Thursday (13.Oct.2022), Bolsonaro announced that the government will relieve the payroll of the health area. According to him, the measure would be “another sign for the nursing floor, which the STF decided to bar”.

The president also stated thatif reelected, will seek approval to lower the age of criminal responsibility in Congress to 16 years.

PowerDate

and research PowerDate carried out from the 9th to the 11th of October shows Lula with 52% of intentions of valid votes against 48% of Bolsonaro in the 2nd round by the Presidency of the Republic. Candidates for the Plateau kept the rates recorded in the previous week, indicating a stable scenario.

The percentages only consider valid votes, those given to a candidate, excluding blanks and nulls. This is how the TSE will release the results of the 2nd round, on October 30th.

The survey was carried out through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 5,000 interviews in 347 municipalities, in the 27 Federation Units.

The margin of error is 1.5 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval.

The study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power 360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-09241/2022.

RESEARCH INVESTIGATION

The president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, overturned the determination of Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) and the Ministry of Justice to open an inquiry to investigate polls on voting intentions.

The Speaker of the House, Arthur Lira, advocated that Congress investigate polls after the elections. He also stated that the regulation may impose fines on companies.

The project’s vote on the topic was postponed. The newspaper Folha de S.Paulowhich belongs to the same group as Instituto Datafolha, made a violent editorial against the deputy and called him a “vassal”.



SUSPENDED ADVERTISING

The TSE confirmed the suspension of Lula’s electoral propaganda that associates Bolsonaro with cannibalism. In the commercial, the PT campaign rescued a 2016 statement in which the president says that “I would eat an Indian without any problem”.

On Thursday (Oct 14), the Electoral Court also decided to suspend a video of Bolsonaro’s propaganda in which Lula is called “corrupt” and “thief”. For the Court, the statements contravene the right to the presumption of innocence.

ECONOMY

For the 3rd consecutive month, Brazil registered deflation, when the price index falls. The IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) dropped 0.29% in September, the biggest drop for the month in the historical series, which started in 1980.

September’s deflation was a little lower than expected by the financial market, which estimated a drop of 0.32%.

The IPCA had already dropped 0.68% in July and 0.36% in August. The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, got the projection right when said in August that there would be 3 consecutive months of fall in the price index.