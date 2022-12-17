In the Facts of the Week frame, the Power360 brings together the main events of the week ending this Saturday (17.dec.2022).

Watch (7min48s):

Lula’s graduation

The week began with the diplomacy of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and his deputy, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

At the ceremony, held on Monday (12.Dec.2022), the PT said he would not give up freedom of expression and access to information. He read the entirety of the speech.

“Enemies of democracy use and abuse mechanisms of manipulation and lies, made available by digital platforms”, said the president-elect.

Still in his speech, Lula recalled the time he was imprisoned in Curitiba (PR) and defended democracy which, according to him, faces perhaps a greater challenge than in the period of the 2nd World War.

The president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, stated at the event that groups that disseminated misinformation in the elections will be held fully accountable.



“In addition to recognition (…) I guarantee, they will be fully responsible so that this does not return in the next elections”, said the minister.



President’s supporters Jair Bolsonaro (PL) held demonstration in front of the Alvorada Palace, the official residence of the Presidency of the Republic. Dressed in green and yellow, they shouted slogans like “Stay Bolsonaro” and “Thief squid, your place is in prison”🇧🇷

Brasilia in flames

On the same day as Lula’s graduation from the TSE, radical Bolsonarists tried to invade the headquarters of the Federal Police, in the Asa Norte neighborhood, in the central area of ​​Brasília.

The protests began after the arrest of chief José Acácio Serere Xavante, determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The magistrate considered that he had committed illicit acts in protests against Lula’s victory.

During the act, cars and buses were set on fire. Police cordoned off the streets, but were unable to contain the protesters.

The Civil Police of the Federal District is investigating the case, but until Friday, no protesters had been arrested.

BNDES

On Tuesday (Dec.13), Lula announced that the former minister Aloizio Mercadante will be the next president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development). According to the president-elect, the choice was based on the need for someone who thinks about development. The market did not react well to the news and B3, the São Paulo Stock Exchange, fell.

In Congress, deputies approved, on Wednesday (Dec. 14), the reduction from 36 months to 1 month in the quarantine that politicians are required to comply with in order to assume the presidencies and directorates of public companies. The measure may benefit Mercadante. The Senate will likely not consider the change until 2023.

REPORTER’S AMENDMENTS

And in the Judiciary, the President of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Minister Rosa Weber, suspended on thursday (15.dec) the judgment of the lawsuits that question the constitutionality of the budget rapporteur’s amendments, what part of the media calls “Secret Budget”🇧🇷

The score is 5 votes against maintaining the device and 4 in favor. Voting will resume on Monday (19.Dec). Justices Ricardo Lewandowski and Gilmar Mendes still need to vote.

Rosa Weber, rapporteur for the actions, voted for the unconstitutionality of the device. Said what the budget wascaptured” per group”incognito” of congressmen.

And in Congress, on Friday (Dec. 16), the project that formalizes the division of powers over the rapporteur’s amendments was approved.



The text had 328 votes in favor and 66 against in the Chamber. In the Senate, it was 44 to 20. The proposal will now be enacted.

The approved project leaves the allocation of 15% of the money in the hands of the presidents of the Chamber and of the Senate, 5% with the president and the rapporteur of the CMO (Mixed Budget Committee), and 80% with the leaders of the party benches.

The 2023 Budget will set aside BRL 19.4 billion for these amendments.

During the session, the deputies also approved the opinion of the rapporteur, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI). The text determines that at least 50% of the rapporteur’s amendments are applied in health, education and social assistance.

roof hole

And Lula still has no solution to pay the R$ 600 of the Brazil Aid. The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), scheduled for Tuesday (20.Dec) the vote on the proposal that breaches the ceiling by more than R$ 200 billion, valid for 2 years. Centrão deputies resist the text.



GDP preview

In the economy, the preview of the GDP, measured by the IBC-Br (Economic Activity Index) of the Central Bank, fell 0.05% in October compared to September. The comparison is seasonally adjusted, a kind of compensation for comparing different periods.

The index was below the median of financial market estimates, which projected growth of 0.3% in October compared to September.

According to the Central Bank, the Brazilian economy grew 3.41% in the accumulated result for the year, from January to October. In 12 months, the GDP preview advanced 3.13%.

PowerDate

Research PowerData held from the 11th to the 13th of December shows that the administration of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) comes to an end approved by 41% of Brazilian voters and disapproved by 50%. Another 9% did not know how to respond.

The survey also shows that 51% of voters believe that Lula will manage better than Bolsonaro. Another 34% think that the PT government will be worse, while 9% think it will be the same.

The research was carried out with the own resources of the PowerDategroup company Poder360 Journalism🇧🇷 Data were collected from December 11 to 13, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 302 municipalities in the 27 Federation Units. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.