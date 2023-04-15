Before the trip, PT completed 100 days of government and action that could make ex-president ineligible entered the final stretch

squid in china

In the week in which he completed 100 days in office, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) traveled to China. There, the chief executive participated in the ceremony that celebrated the inauguration of Dilma Rousseff in the presidency of the Bank of the Brics. He also met Chinese President Xi Jinping. The government announced the signing of 15 agreements between the two countries involving trade, technology and agribusiness.

100 DAYS OF GOVERNMENT

On Monday (10.Apr.2023), Lula completed the first 100 days of government. On the date, the president gathered the holders of the 37 portfolios of his administration. He returned to criticize the Central Bank and financial market operators. He said that if he were to govern thinking about what the critics say, it would be “better give up”.

At the 100 days event, the PT management praised what it called “retake” of social programs. The government released a list of 250 actions, including the new Bolsa Família, the recreation of the Amazon Fund, and the resumption of the Mais Médicos program, created during the Dilma government, and the Minha Casa, Minha Vida housing program.

US$ 50 IMPORT

The week in government was also marked by wear and tear in the communication of measures that will affect Asian e-commerce applications. The proposal was the target of criticism from different sectors.

The Secretary of the Federal Revenue, Robinson Barreirinhas, announced in an interview measures that will increase the rigor in the inspection of imports. And that 60% tax will be charged on purchases from abroad. The Ministry of Finance had to mitigate the negative impact. It confirmed on Thursday (13.Apr.2023) that it will issue a provisional measure on the subject.

The government’s proposal establishes the end of the exemption of up to US$ 50, about 250 reais, on parcels sent by individuals from other countries. The objective is to close the siege to companies that split purchases and/or pretend to be individuals to avoid taxes.

FLAVIO DINO

On Wednesday (12.Apr.2023), the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dinoedited a concierge to regulate platforms with regard to content that supports attacks or violence in schools. If content is considered illegal and not removed, the platform may go offline or be fined up to BRL 12 million.

BOLSONARO & TSE

This week, the MPE (Ministério Público Eleitoral) manifested itself for the ineligibility of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the action presented by the PDT regarding a meeting held with ambassadors, while he was still Chief Executive. On the occasion, the former president questioned the electoral system without presenting evidence. At the event, held in July 2022, Bolsonaro also criticized electronic voting machines and higher court ministers.

The manifestation of the MP is the last stage of the so-called phase of “Closing Arguments”. With the opinion, the action is ready for the president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, to guide the theme. There is still no date for the trial.

The action is the most advanced among the processes that Bolsonaro responds to at the TSE. If he is convicted, the former president could lose his political rights and be ineligible for 8 years.

INFLATION

March inflation rose 0.71%, lower than forecast by market analysts, who projected an increase of 0.77%. The result excited the market. Annual inflation reached 4.65% in March, the lowest level since January 2022.