The week also had a postponed tax rule, Dilma was elected to the Brics bank and jewelry was delivered for Bolsonaro's defense

SICK SQUID

On Thursday night (23.Mar.2023) the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) underwent tests at the Sírio Libanês hospital and was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. With the diagnosis, the PT postponed his trip to China by 1 day. Lula leaves on Sunday (26.Mar). In the Asian country, he has a series of commitments, including a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

INTEREST RATE

On Wednesday (March 22), the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee maintained the interest rate, the Selic, at 13.75% per annum. The monetary authority stated that it is necessary for the rate to remain at this level for a period “extended”.

The decision angered the Planalto Palace and Lula’s allies. Ministers and congressmen linked to the government complained about the decision. Lula said that “There is no explanation” to the current Selic level.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid that the statement from the Central Bank was “very worrying”.

Since taking office, the president and the government’s economic leadership have already made at least 17 criticisms of the Central Bank.

Clash BETWEEN MORO AND LULA

This week, President Lula said in an interview broadcast live on the website Brazil247 on Tuesday (21.Mar.2023) that when I was arrested in Curitiba I wanted to “fuck” the then judge Sergio Moronow a senator (União Brasil-PR).

The following day, the Federal Police carried out an operation to dismantle an alleged plan by criminal organizations to attack authorities. Moro said that he and his family were expected targets and that he had known about the plan since January.

The senator criticized the president’s speech the day before, talking about imbalance. In the Senate, he said the statement exposed his family’s safety.

Without evidence, the president said on Thursday (23.Mar.2023) that it was a “a frame of Moro” the plan thwarted by the PF. Moro released a video on the social network in which he said: “Do you have no decency?”.

POSTPONED TAX RULE

With no internal consensus in the government, President Lula decided to postpone until April the announcement of the proposed new fiscal rule, which will replace the current spending ceiling, until after his trip to China. The petista had previously said that this would be done before his departure.

CONFLICT OF THE SENATE AND CHAMBER

The conflict between the Senate and the House grew this week over the processing of provisional measures. The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), determined the installation of commissions to analyze them. The mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), wants to modify the process. He said there was truculence on the part of the Senate. Then he softened his tone and reaffirmed that the new rite of analysis of MPs is faster and repeats the intention not to “retroact”.

The current MPs processing process was adopted during the pandemic. The STF (Federal Supreme Court) gave a kind of safe-conduct for Congress to skip the phase of the mixed commissions and take the MPs directly to the plenary sessions of the Chamber and, later, to the Senate.

The abbreviated procedure left all power over the choice of the rapporteur of a provisional measure and the date of its vote in plenary with the president of the Chamber. Pacheco tried to resume the method inscribed in the Constitution in February 2023, but Lira refused to sign the joint act.

The matter must still have ramifications.

DILMA IN THE BRICS

The assembly of the board of directors of the New Development Bank, the bank of the Brics, unanimously elected the former president Dilma Rousseff to head the institution. The petista was nominated by the Lula government to occupy the position.

Dilma will replace Bolsonaro’s nominee, Marcos Troyjo, who took office in 2020 and will stay until July 6, 2025. The PT will head the operational team of the Brics bank and should conduct, under the guidance of the directors, the entity’s business.

The bank’s command system rotates and every 5 years each of the founding partners appoints a president for the institution

BOLSONARO’S JEWELS

On Friday (24.Mar.2023) the defense of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) delivered the jewels he received from the Saudi government and the weapons he received from the United Arab Emirates. The jewels were delivered to a Caixa agency in Brasília, and the weapons to the Federal Police.