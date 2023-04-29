The week was marked by the advance of a joint commission that will investigate extremist acts and a regulatory project for digital platforms

PL OF FAKE NEWS AND CPI OF JANUARY 8

The week was hectic in the National Congress. On Tuesday (24.Apr.2023), deputies approved the urgent request for the PL of fake news (2,620 2020), which should be voted on next Tuesday (May 2) in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies.

The rapporteur, deputy Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), filed the final version of the text on the night of Thursday (April 27). The bill proposes the regulation of digital platforms such as Google, Meta, Twitter and TikTok. It also extends parliamentary immunity on social media to congressmen and public officials.

The initial text was approved in the Senate and has been pending in the Chamber since 2020. If approved, it will return for analysis by the Senate.

On Wednesday (25.Apr), the President of the Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), read the request for the opening of the mixed CPI that will investigate the acts of the 8th of January. Party leaders are in the process of nominating names to compose the collegiate, which will have 16 deputies and 16 senators.

Pacheco said that the CPI could be installed next week.

Squid’s trip

The president Lula he returned on Wednesday (April 26) from his trip through Spain and Portugal. With this trip, the PT has already visited 7 countries in the first 4 months of government.

In Portugal, the president signed 13 cooperation agreements. He also presented Chico Buarque with the Camões prize that Bolsonaro had refused to sign.

In Spain, 3 memorandums of cooperation were signed. During the visit, Lula said he wanted the Bank of the Brics to be stronger than the World Bank.

TELEGRAM OFF THE AIR

The Telegram messaging app was taken offline on Wednesday night (April 26) and remains unavailable. The measure was imposed after the company failed to provide the PF (Federal Police) with all the information requested from groups considered neo-Nazis.

The app’s co-founder Pavel Durov said on Thursday (April 27) that the Brazilian court had asked for data that was “technologically impossible to obtain” and that he was appealing the decision.

BOLSONARO DEPOSES

In a statement to the Federal Police on Wednesday (April 26), former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he was “under the influence of drugs” when he published a video questioning Lula’s election, on January 10. Bolsonaro testified as part of the inquiry investigating intellectual authors of the extremist acts of January 8.

PRE-INFLATION

The preview of inflation decelerated to 0.57% in April and was again below the median of market projections. The accumulated rate in 12 months decelerated from 5.36% in March to 4.16% this month. In the year, it accumulates a high of 2.59%.

UNEMPLOYMENT

The unemployment rate in Brazil rose to 8.8% in the 1st quarter of 2023. Unemployment increased by 0.9 percentage points compared to the previous quarter. In 1 year, there was a drop of 2.4 percentage points.