The week was also marked by the record drought of the Rio Negro, in Amazonas, and the preview of August’s GDP

In the Facts of the Week table, the Power360 brings together the main events of the week ending this Saturday (October 21, 2023).

Watch (2min44s):

CPI of January 8th approves report

On Wednesday (18.Oct.2023) the CPI of the 8th of January approved the senator’s report Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) that calls for the indictment of 61 people, including the former president Jair Bolsonaro, former ministers and military personnel. The text will be sent to the Public Ministry.

Based on the report, the Public Prosecutor’s Office must decide on new actions in the investigations or whether to request the text to be archived. Between the steps, the body can incorporate points in the investigations already started, open other investigations or request new complaints.

TSE rejects 3 shares

On Tuesday (October 17, 2023) the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) discarded convictions against the ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his vice-president, Braga Nettofor abuse of political power in the 2022 elections. They dealt with the holding of lives transmitted by the then president during the election.

The court marked for October 24th the analysis of 3 other actions against the ex-president. They are about abuse of power and misuse of the media in commemorating September 7th in 2022.

Postponed tax

The tax reform rapporteur in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), postponed presenting the report for the 2nd time. He said on Thursday (19.Oct.2023) that he must deliver the proposal by November 1st to the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission).

Rio Negro: record drought

The Rio Negro, in Amazonas, reached on Wednesday (October 18, 2023) a new negative record since the beginning of its measurement, in 1902. The mark was 13.38 meters, lower than the minimum levels recorded in historic droughts, such as those of 2010, of 13 .63 meters, and in 1963, 13.64 meters.

GDP Preview

The preview of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) it fell 0.77% in August, according to the Central Bank. The result was below the projections of financial market analysts, who estimated a drop of 0.4% in the month.

Compared to August 2022, economic activity rose 1.28%. The GDP preview increased 3.06% in the year and 2.82% in 12 months.