In the Facts of the Week frame, the Power360 brings together the main events of the week ending this Saturday (26.Nov.2022).

Watch (5min21s):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2CjNbz1qQw

The week was marked by PL requestpresident’s party Jair Bolsonaro, to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to annul the votes of 279,000 ballot boxes in the 2nd round. The caption said on Tuesday (22.Nov.2022) that there are irregularities in the equipment and that, if excluded, the current chief executive would have been re-elected with 51.05% of the votes.

When analyzing the action, the president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, determined that the PL complemented the request for annulment of votes within 24 hours, to also include those from the 1st round.

The magistrate said that the questioned ballot boxes were used in the 2 rounds of the election. The measure forced the party to also question the functioning of the polls in the 1st round of the election, causing it to place the 99 deputies elected by the party under suspicion.

In response, the PL said that extending the request to the 1st shift would cause “serious procedural turmoil”considering the number of candidates running for elective office.

On Wednesday, November 23, Moraes rejected the request of Bolsonaro’s party and fined the coalition that launched the president in BRL 22.9 million for litigation in bad faith, when the provocation to the judiciary occurs in an abusive way, distorting facts or using the process to achieve an illegal purpose. The minister classified the request as “Awkward and illicit”🇧🇷

The PL activated legal advice to analyze the minister’s decision. The acronym reiterated that it only followed the stipulations of article 51 of the electoral law, which obliges the parties to carry out an inspection of the electoral process.

CEILING HOLE PEC

And the ceiling-piercing PEC ends another blocked week. The proposal makes it possible to breach the spending ceiling and frees up space in the budget for the elected government to fund campaign promises.

The approval of the text in Congress by the end of this year is the way chosen by the future government to maintain the value of the Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600, with an additional R$ 150 for families with children up to 6 years old. The proposal would also release R$ 105 billion to recompose the budget of the Popular Pharmacy and other programs.

Gleisi Hoffmannnational president of the PT, blamed the lack of political articulation in the Senate due to the delay in processing the text. It was a criticism of the senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA)who mentioned the lack of indication of a finance minister to help in the articulations in favor of the proposal.

The deputy said she believes in the political solution to unlock the PEC, but said that it will be necessary to look for another way out if the proposal fails. She, however, did not explain which one.

PRF MUST MANIFEST

TCU (Union Court of Auditors) Minister Benjamin Zymler determined on Wednesday (23.nov) that the PRF (Federal Highway Police) clarified, within 15 days, any omission in combating roadblocks after the 2nd round of elections.

The corporation must explain its operations on the roads, provide documents on the size of the staff that worked on the days of the 1st and 2nd shifts (October 2nd and 30th, respectively) and inform measures adopted to investigate possible illegal actions by its directors and agents.

And on Friday (25.nov), the director general of the PRF, Silvinei Vasques, became a defendant in a lawsuit for administrative impropriety for improper use of the position. The decision of the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro occurs in a lawsuit filed by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry).

The body alleges that Vasques acted with purpose deviation when asking for votes for Bolsonaro during the election campaign on social networks.

PRE-INFLATION

In economics, the IPCA-15, considered the preview of inflation, rose 0.53% in November. In October, the monthly rate had been 0.16%. There was a deceleration from 6.85% to 6.17% in the accumulated 12 months. In the year, the index rose 5.35%.

WORLD CUP

And on Wednesday (Nov 24) the Brazilian team debuted at the World Cup in Qatar. The team commanded by Tite beat the Serbia team by 2-0, with 2 goals from striker Richarlison.

The next game will be on Monday (28.Nov) against the Swiss national team. Injured, Neymar and Danilo will be out of the group stage and should only return to play in the round of 16.

In the world of politics, PT members celebrated on social networks the injury of Neymar, who supported Bolsonaro during the elections, and celebrated Richarlison’s good performance.

The President-elect’s team, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), accompanied the 1st match of the national team at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil) in Brasília, headquarters of the transition office.