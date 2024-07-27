The week was also marked by an increase from R$14.5 billion to R$32.6 billion in the deficit projection for the year.

In the Facts of the Week section, the Poder360 brings together the main events of the week ending this Saturday (27.Jul.2024).

R$32.6 billion deficit in 2024

The government increased on Monday (22.Jul) the deficit projection for the year. In May, estimated that the deficit would be R$14.5 billion. Now, it is projected that it will be R$32.6 billion. There was a worsening of R$ 18.1 billion.

Changes in BPC

The government published on Friday (26.Jul) a concierge with rules for re-registration of beneficiaries of Continuous Benefit Payment. The objective is to contain the increase in expenses.

Lula “scared” with Maduro

O president Lula he said on Monday (22.Jul) to have stayed scared of the declaration of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on the possibility of a “blood bath” if he loses the elections on Sunday (28.Jul).

The day after the PT member’s statement, Maduro suggested that Lula took chamomile tea and he said that in Brazil electronic voting machines were not audited. The TSE he responded detailing the audit steps and announced that it will no longer send technicians to monitor the election in Venezuela.

Fly Brazil gets off the ground

The government presented on Wednesday (24.Jul) the 1st phase of the Voa Brasil program, which will offer airline tickets for up to R$200. It was restricted to retirees of INSS who have not traveled in the last 12 months.

Sabesp privatized

The governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), made official on Monday (22.Jul) the sale of the sanitation company Sabesp in B3. The government will receive R$10.4 billion.

Collection breaks record

The Federal Revenue disclosed on Thursday (July 25) that the federal government’s revenue reached R$1.3 trillion in the first half of 2024. The real increase – discounted for inflation – is 9.08%. From January to June 2023, revenue was R$1.2 trillion.

Inflation preview: 0.30%

The inflation preview slowed down to 0.30% in July, but came in above the market forecast (0.20%). If the official inflation measured by the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) confirms the forecast, the accumulated figure in 12 months will be 4.45%, almost at the ceiling of the target of 4.50%.