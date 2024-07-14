The Spanish national team could win its fourth European Championship this Sunday. It is the favourite according to the betting market, which gives it a 57% chance of winning. Our statistical model sees the matchup as more even, but also gives Spain a slight advantage over England.





What’s interesting is that Spain’s status as favourite has only grown as the tournament has progressed. A month ago, Spain was the fifth favourite in the bookmakers (9% chance of winning) and in our model (11%), but their run of six straight wins, compared to the English team’s less spectacular path to the final, has turned the odds around.

One advantage of having a statistical model is that we can explain why its predictions change. Spain has been slowly moving up for three reasons. The first was the elimination of Germany, which our model considered to be worse than Spain, but which was ahead in the prediction due to the advantage of playing at home. The second was the draw: Spain has had to face tougher opponents than England, which reduced its chances. The third? The most obvious: the victories of the national team.

Based on their previous results, Luis de la Fuente’s team started the championship as the second best team. They had 2,019 Elo points, ahead of England (1,999) and surpassed only by France (2,085). If the Spaniards fell to fifth place among the favourites, it was due to the other variable that the model considers: the market value —adjusted for age— of the players of each team. In that metric, Spain was surpassed by Portugal, France and England, as shown in the graph:

But the model has been “learning” throughout the tournament. Spain has risen by 112 Elo points, more than anyone else, to easily surpass France and become, according to the Elo rating, the best team. The team has not only won six out of six games, but has also done so against powerful rivals – Italy, Germany and France – which translates into a greater exchange of points. For example, beating the French was worth 30 points.

England’s record has been worse. England started the tournament with almost the same Elo rating as Spain, but after three wins and three draws, they have barely earned 10 points. They are still a very tough opponent, with 2,009 Elo points, and they have the most valuable squad according to the Transfer marketbut our model considers it a few tenths below.

Spain’s good play is also reflected in the data

Spain’s victories do not seem to have been a fluke, but rather have coincided with good play, especially on the offensive side. That is the general feeling, but also what the advanced statistics indicate.

For example, Lamine Yamal is the player who has created the most danger in the entire tournament. The winger, who turned 17 yesterday, has 0.62 expected contributions per 90 minutes, adding expected goals (xG) and expected assists (xA). In the national team, he is followed by Olmo (0.49), Fabián (0.40), Morata (0.35) and Williams (0.34), all with good numbers. The only English player who comes close to those figures is Harry Kane (0.39). Nobody else.

Looking at the teams as a whole, it is clear that the Spanish team has generated much more danger with its play than the English: it has scored 13 goals (with 9 xG), compared to the English team’s 6 in open play (with 5 xG).

The comparison between England and Spain is even if we look at the performance of their defences. La Roja has allowed chances worth 0.75 xG per 90 minutes. The English have had practically the same number, with 0.72.

The two teams are similar in one other way: no one has defended higher in the entire tournament. England’s players play their defensive actions 50 metres from their goal, on average, and Spain’s play one metre further. In comparison, the other semi-finalists, France and the Netherlands, set up their defences at around 44 metres.

This last graph suggests another pattern: two of the five teams that have defended best have reached the final.

