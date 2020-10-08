There is a lot of information out there concerning CBD oils and balms. However, it is not easy to know which statement you should believe and which ones to ignore especially when you are looking at online sources. Here we will take a look at some surprising facts and myths about CBD.

Myths

CBD Products are Psychoactive

If you see a CBD product that is labeled as being psychoactive, then you should know that the claim is not true. Technically speaking, CBD just like alcohol and caffeine alters the brain’s moods and helps us feel good.

However, it is vital to note that cannabis plants have many cannabinoid compounds and CBD is one of those compounds. However, CBD does not make you feel high, the compound responsible for making you feel high is THC.

CBD products are required by law to have at most 0.3% THC which means that CBD products cannot get you high; they will only improve your mood.

CBD cures all Health Problems

CBD does not cure any medical condition; it only suppresses the symptoms and helps the patient feel better. For instance, CBD helps in relieving pain and improving the quality of sleep, but it does not cure the disease.

CBD Cannabis Oil and CBD Hemp Oil are the same

CBD oil is manufactured using two ways. It can be produced from hemp plants or marijuana plants. It is good to note that the hemp plant and marijuana plants are not the same. Hemp is a close cousin of marijuana but it contains very little amounts of THC. Hemp CBD oil contains less than 0.3% of THC which is what the government recommends.

Facts

CBD is Legal in Every State in the United States

All 50 states in the United States have indeed legalized CBD. The only catch is that the CBD product should not have more than 0.3% THC. Therefore, as long as you are in the United States, you can be sure that your CBD products are legal.

CBD is Good for Pets

It is a fact that CBD can benefit your pets. However, it is advisable to consult your vet before you start administering CBD to your pets. Although much research has been dedicated to CBD benefits on humans, there is considerable evidence to show that certain conditions in pets are improved through the use of CBD.

Human Body Creates Cannabinoids

The human body indeed creates its cannabinoids. That is why CBD products work in synchronization with our bodies. The endocannabinoid system produces receptors and CBD activates them whenever our brains are unable to activate them.

It is Easy to Access CBD Products

Since CBD is legal all over the country, it is quite easy to access CBD products. CBD products come in many forms including tinctures, bath bombs, pens, and teas among others. It is up to you to decide which CBD product you want to use.

Conclusion

There is a lot of misinformation regarding CBD. Therefore, the record must be set straight so that you can know what is true and what is false. CBD is an important product and you should not allow false information to get in your way of getting this amazing product.