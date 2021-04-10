Egyptologist Wassim Al-Sisi said that although Islam was not revealed during the period of the Pharaohs, they used to fast for 30 days and knew the Night of Power.

Al-Sisi added that “our master Idris was the first of the messengers, and those who preceded him were prophets who did not have a message.” It means sau, which is to abstain, and mim to denote, meaning to abstain from.

The Egyptologist cited the saying of God Almighty (O those who believe, fasting has been prescribed for you as it was written for those before you, that perhaps you will have sunrise since the sun set 30 days ago.

Al-Sisi pointed out that “after Ramadan there were the greatest feasts, and he used to call it“ shish lam his lord, ”and shish means peace, and lam meaning peace, and his lord means the great, meaning that it means“ the great feast of peace ”and“ yeshislam his lord ”which means the feast of peace The great occasion used to take two days and the night between them, which is Laylat al-Qadr, according to the site «rt».

Al-Sisi explained that Laylat al-Qadr according to the ancient Egyptians “is the word” Yeshilam, his Lord, “meaning” destiny, “and fate means that every person has his own livelihood, and the commentators divided” fate “into livelihood and age