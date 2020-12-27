In Cuba, four factory workers were arrested for transporting more than 670 kilograms of cheese in a car. It turned out that the men stole it from the state-owned factory where they worked, Canal Caribe reports.

In total, the gang stole nearly a ton and a half of cheese for sale on the black market to restaurant owners, police said. They took the product out of the factory and hid it in neighboring houses, in a special room with an industrial refrigerator.

Earlier it was reported that in Vietnam, a soap factory and resold used condoms, passing them off as new. The workers were instructed to first handle the condoms and then restore them to their shape using wooden dildos. Subsequently, the products were packaged and sent for sale. The police confiscated more than 300 kilograms of products.