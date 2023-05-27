Factory Srl, crisis black for the Tuscan leather company that also dressed Madonna with the Drome brand

Maneskin, Vasco Rossi, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Johnny Depp: these are just some of the celebrities of music, cinema and entertainment dressed over the years by Factory Srl Of Fucecchio. A made in Italy dream that lasted almost 15 years, which however was not enough to save the leather garments company, active above all with the brand drome, from a major crisis. In fact, after having requested the composition with creditors last March 28, the company filed a request for judicial liquidation with provisional exercise. The court of Florence in recent days has appointed the liquidator, the accountant Andrew Wounded, who will have to take inventory of the Factory’s assets and then start the sale. The proceeds will be divided among those creditors who will come forward by 19 October.

At risk is the future of almost 50 employees, in 2023, with some of them having already left the company, but with all the others who have not received their salary for over two months. Among the possible scenarios, in addition to the collective dismissal, there is also layoffs due to the cessation of the activity. A small company in size but come on large numbersat least until before the pandemic, with a turnover of over 53 million euros in 2017, which dropped drastically to 22,874,138.00 euros in 2021 (-37.68% compared to 2020) and then to 6,209,045.00 euros in 2022. With conspicuous losses, given that it went from a profit of + 2 million in 2017 to a loss of -2,856,715.00 euros in 2021, closing 2022 at -3,521,530.00 euros.

The crisis of Factory Srl would have been born precisely with the Covid period, even if the pandemic was not the only cause: the conclusion of the historic license of Neil Barrett (former design director of Gucci and Prada) in 2021, but also the difficulties due to the excessive financial exposure which did not allow production to continue in order to implement a real relaunch. The problem then formally emerged in recent months, when a dismissal procedure was opened, then withdrawn following discussions with the unions.

Just trade unions, including Andrew Simon of Filctem Cgil, and the historic labor consultant of Factory Srl Robert Gervasi they confirmed to Affaritaliani.it the difficult situation, hoping for the rapid intervention of the institutions. An appeal, that of the social partners, collected among others by the regional councilor of 5 Star Movement Irene Galletti, who last May 23 presented a motion to the regional council of Tuscany to request a firm commitment from the Region in favor of workers affected by the crisis.

