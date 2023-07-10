The first owner hardly ever drove this Ferrari, but it did have taste.

A V12 Ferrari is actually a dream car by definition, but one V12 Ferrari is just a bit better than the other. For example, today we found a 599 GTB Fiorano on Marktplaats that makes us very greedy.

It already starts with the implementation. This Ferrari is not finished in Rosso Corsa, but in a very nice deep red color, probably Rosso Fuoco. This forms a particularly tasteful combination with the beige interior (and the matching luggage set).

You don’t see the rims under any random one either 599. These are the beautiful multi-part 20 inch rims, which are part of the HGTE package. It seems it’s not just about the HGTE rims, because we also spot the exhausts and grille that come with this version.

You just have to take it from us, because the ad text does not provide a definite answer. The term HGTE is not mentioned anywhere, but it is not omitted to explicitly name the central door locking and power windows. Because this Ferrari just has that.

HGTE may require some explanation: this stands for ‘Handling Gran Turismo Evoluzione’. This package includes a number of adjustments that should make the 599 a better driver’s car. The car is equipped with stiffer springs (which lower the car by 10 mm) and a reinforced anti-roll bar. Thanks to the modified exhaust, the V12 is also a bit better to hear.

This Ferrari 599 is therefore very nicely executed, but what makes this car really special is the fact that it is still factory new. And we really mean factory new. There is only 2,671 km on the clock.

All in all, it is a gem, but you guessed it: the price is also accordingly. On marketplace € 239,500 is asked for it. This is definitely not a cheap copy. But a very nice one. Or did we already say that?

